 Siegwerk enters pharmaceutical packaging with mineral oil-free inks 

German packaging inks and coatings company Siegwerk has entered India’s pharmaceutical packaging market with a new range of mineral oil-free inks designed to promote safer and more compliant packaging. The development follows the company’s ₹350-crore investment in India to expand research, manufacturing, and sustainability-led operations.

The company’s move into pharmaceutical packaging comes amid growing global concern over ink migration and its effect on product safety. Conventional offset printing inks often contain mineral oil hydrocarbons (MOHs), which can migrate into packaged products. Of particular concern are mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbons (MOAHs), which have been linked to potential carcinogenic effects. Several countries are considering restrictions, and a number of global brands have already limited their use.

Siegwerk’s mineral oil-free inks are formulated without mineral oils as intentionally added substances. Their development is supported by a raw material introduction process managed by the company’s global product safety team. According to Siegwerk, this system strengthens consumer protection and supports Indian pharmaceutical exporters in meeting international packaging requirements.

“As a company focused on safety and sustainability, Siegwerk believes that the pharmaceutical industry must take a broader view, recognising that packaging materials play a role in maintaining product integrity,” said Ashish Pradhan, President, Siegwerk Asia. “With our mineral oil-free ink systems, we are providing pharma brands in India with a compliant alternative that aligns with global practises.”

While different countries have begun tightening regulations on MOHs in food and pharmaceutical packaging, however, India does not yet have specific guidelines governing printing inks in the pharmaceutical sector. Siegwerk plans to engage with regulators and industry groups to raise awareness and encourage stronger safety benchmarks.

Globally, Siegwerk generates over €1.4 billion in revenue and operates across six business units including flexible packaging, sheet-fed offset, narrow web labels, liquid food, tobacco, and paper and board. In India, it holds leading market shares in tobacco (over 90%), liquid food (60%), sheet-fed offset (30%), and narrow web labels (40%). The company exports sheet-fed offset inks from India to Europe and Southeast Asia and concentrates for narrow web label printing to China and other parts of Asia.

Siegwerk India’s revenues have nearly tripled in the past decade, from around ₹400–450 crore in 2015 to over ₹1,000 crore currently, reflecting the country’s growing role in high-end packaging inks and coatings. “India itself is one of the largest packaging markets globally,” Pradhan said. “The domestic market drives investment and technology development, and with India’s cost advantage, it is well-positioned for exports.”

The company is also investing in sustainability-focused innovation. Circular economy coatings, developed to make multi-layer packaging recyclable without compromising safety, are being developed in India. “We have two global centres of competence for this technology, one in Europe and another in India,” Pradhan said.

Siegwerk has operated in India since 2006, with a manufacturing and R&D facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. The company employs about 700 people in the country and supplies inks and coatings for food, personal care, and label packaging.

A new large facility is planned in western India to cater to market demand for the next two decades. “Acquisitions are an ongoing topic,” Pradhan said. “We are exploring options in India.”

He noted that packaging in India typically grows 1.2 to 1.5 times the GDP rate. With the economy expanding by 6 to 6.5 per cent, the packaging sector is growing around 8 to 10 per cent annually. India’s per capita packaging consumption, about one-eighth of Germany’s, remains low, suggesting room for expansion. Changing demographics, including more working couples and shifting consumption patterns, are also driving demand.

According to a Mordor Intelligence report, the Indian pharmaceutical-packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.72% from $5.14 billion in 2025 to $7.81 billion by 2030, driven by export demand and alignment with global standards. Siegwerk expects its mineral oil-free inks to support safer and compliant packaging practices in this growing segment.