Spanish packaging firm Inden Pharma to expand footprint in India

Spanish packaging firm Inden Pharma is planning to expand its business to India after partnering with Austria-based ALPLApharma that specialises in plastic packaging for pharmaceuticals.

In a bid to increase their presence in the global market for pharmaceutical packaging, the companies have inked a pact for the certified production of bottles, containers and closures in clean rooms, starting in March. The firms are planning a combined annual production of around 800 million pharmaceutical packaging products in 2023 and a three-fold increase in the next five years.

“It is also planned to expand the business to other places outside of Europe in the future, such as India, the USA or Central and South America,” Inden Pharma said in a statement.

The standard products offered by Inden Pharma will be integrated into the joint catalogue of ALPLApharma and Inden Pharma products, reaching an offer of more than 150 articles. “Our international customers benefit from a greater variety of plants, proximity, high flexibility as well as the service and quality in deliveries that has been habitual in recent years,” said Juan Guillem González, the owner and CEO of Inden Pharma.

Under the collaboration, ALPLApharma is bringing production sites in Greece and Poland into the cooperation, complemented by Inden Pharma’s two facilities in Spain and an additional one the two companies are jointly building in Germany. The joint venture includes two ALPLApharma production sites in Greece (Koropi) and Poland (Żyrardów) and the two Spanish plants of Inden Pharma in Ibi, north of Alicante, as well as a jointly built fifth plant in Germany (Markdorf), which is scheduled to start production in June.

In the last four years, Inden Pharma has tripled its sales to reach 30.5 million euros in 2022. Inden Pharma annually sells more than 550 million containers in 35 countries on 5 continents. Since entering the fast-growing market of pharmaceutical packaging in 2016, ALPLA has continuously expanded into new countries, technologies and product categories.

Indian pharma packaging industry is also fast growing. Between 2021 and 2026, the market for pharmaceutical packaging in India is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 6.8 per cent, according to Mordor Intelligence, a market research firm.

