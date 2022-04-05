SRL Diagnostics, Skye Air Mobility sign agreement to focus on drone delivery

Skye Air Mobility, a drone delivery logistics provider has signed a long-term agreement with SRL Diagnostics to focus on drone delivery technology to create a faster supply chain for collecting samples and transporting to labs in Gurugram and Mumbai.

The duo will conduct Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone delivery trial flights in designated green zones in Gurugram and Mumbai region. From April 8 onwards, around 60 test flights would be undertaken from Fortis Hospitals/Collection centres to SRL Labs in both the cities, a joint statement mentioned.

This partnership will allow the diagnostics company to penetrate sub-cities in India's west coast region, primarily Mumbai, and southwest of New Delhi in northern India, namely Gurugram, while also broadening the scope of its diagnostic services, the official statement added.

Anand.K, CEO, SRL Diagnostics said, “SRL has been a pioneer in building an integrated logistics system that covers 40,000+ kms every day and enables 10,000+ pickups from 150+ dry ice locations and manages over 7750+ flights. With this partnership with Skye Air, we are looking at reducing the logistics time and enable an even faster turnaround time for reports."

Ankit Kumar, CEO, Skye Air Mobility, said, “We're very excited to be collaborating with SRL diagnostics to ensure faster turn-around time for facilitating faster logistics via drones. Skye Air DaaS (Drone as a service) platform is bound to replace the mid-mile and prove to be advantageous in reducing time taken for sample transfer, thereby also aid in improving patient outcomes.”

