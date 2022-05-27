Sun Pharma acquires Uractiv portfolio from Fiterman Pharma in Romania

Indian multinational pharma company Sun Pharmaceutical on Friday announced that one of its subsidiaries, S.C. Terapia S.A, has acquired the Uractiv portfolio from Fiterman Pharma in Romania. The Uractiv portfolio comprises food supplements including minerals, vitamins and adjuvants; cosmetics and medical devices used for maintaining urinary tract health.

The portfolio, including 12 stock keeping units (SKUs), has annualised revenues of approximately $8.7 million. The products cater to both adults and children.



"This acquisition is in line with our strategy to further expand our non-prescription product basket in Romania and neighbouring markets,” said Aalok Shanghvi, EVP & Head-Generic R&D, Generic Global BD and Emerging Markets, Sun Pharma.

“We have a strong presence in Romania with Terapia being the number one company in the generics and OTC market. We will leverage our robust marketing and distribution strengths to grow these brands further,” he added.



The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and necessary regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the transaction are confidential.

Sun Pharma is the largest pharmaceutical company in India with over 8 per cent market share in the domestic market according to AWACS, a pharmaceutical market research company. Sun Pharma India specialises in technically complex products, offering a comprehensive therapy basket, and owns over 30 brands out of the top 300 pharmaceutical brands in India. The top therapeutic segments which contribute significantly to the company’s revenue and market share are Neuro-Psychiatry (17 per cent), Gastroenterelogy (12 per cent), Anti-Infectives (10 per cent), Diabetology (9 per cent), and; Pain/Analgesics (7 per cent) among others.

