UMass Amherst and Ernest Pharmaceuticals to begin cancer treatment trials in 2027

A team of researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Ernest Pharmaceuticals is preparing to begin clinical trials of a new cancer treatment using non-toxic bacteria to deliver drugs directly into tumours.

Expected to begin in 2027, the trials will involve human patients, and the researchers are working to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals. The therapy, known as BacID, has shown potential in pre-clinical trials and could offer a more targeted, less toxic alternative to traditional cancer treatments such as chemotherapy.

The BacID system uses genetically engineered Salmonella bacteria to target cancer cells. Once injected into the body, the bacteria naturally home in on tumours and release a therapeutic drug directly into the cancer cells. This method can deliver higher concentrations of the drug than traditional treatments, while sparing healthy tissues from damage.

“The goal is to develop a treatment that targets late-stage cancers without the side effects of chemotherapy,” said Vishnu Raman, lead author of the study and chief scientific officer of Ernest Pharmaceuticals. “Bacteria are naturally drawn to tumours, so we are able to use this characteristic to create a highly targeted treatment.”

The therapy, which has been in development for over a decade, relies on a simple mechanism. Once the bacteria are injected into the body, they remain dormant until triggered by an over-the-counter dose of aspirin. The aspirin activates the bacteria, causing them to produce flagella, which help the bacteria invade cancer cells and deliver the therapy.

The research, which was published in the journal Molecular Therapy, has shown that this method can deliver higher concentrations of cancer-fighting drugs directly into tumours. This approach, according to the researchers, could provide a safer and more effective treatment option for patients with high-mortality cancers, such as liver, ovarian, and metastatic breast cancer.

“We have focused on making this treatment as safe as possible,” said Raman. “The engineered bacteria are at least 100 times safer than previous versions, and we have full control over when they invade the cancer cells.”

In pre-clinical trials conducted in mice, the bacteria were injected intravenously. While the bacteria spread throughout the body, the immune system quickly cleared them from healthy tissues, allowing the bacteria to proliferate only in tumours. After three days, the patient would take an aspirin, triggering the bacteria to invade the cancer cells and deliver the therapy. If successful, BacID could offer an alternative to traditional cancer therapies by providing a more targeted treatment with fewer side effects, said researchers.