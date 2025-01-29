WHO calls for lower sodium salt substitutes to tackle global hypertension crisis

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the adoption of Lower Sodium Salt Substitutes (LSSS) to address the global rise in hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and strokes linked to excessive salt consumption. WHO’s new dietary guidelines suggest replacing regular table salt with potassium-enriched alternatives that reduce sodium levels without compromising taste. These substitutes, which combine potassium chloride, magnesium sulphate, and calcium chloride, are already available in global markets under brands such as LoSalt, Nu-Salt, Morton Lite Salt, and Pansalt.

With the goal of reducing global sodium intake from 9 grams per day to 5 grams, WHO has urged governments to facilitate greater adoption of LSSS by making them more accessible and affordable. The recommendations include integrating salt substitutes into national health programmes, encouraging food manufacturers to use them in packaged products, and strengthening labelling regulations to raise public awareness. Special attention is also given to high-risk populations, such as individuals with hypertension and children. This move is expected to open opportunities for the food industry, policymakers, and health-tech firms as governments look to integrate these substitutes into public health strategies.

WHO’s endorsement of LSSS is likely to drive growth in the functional food ingredients market, opening opportunities for salt substitute manufacturers, food companies, and pharmaceutical firms. Governments are encouraged to implement policies that promote the use of these alternatives in processed foods, a segment that contributes significantly to excess sodium intake worldwide.

In India, where cardiovascular diseases are a leading cause of mortality, the need for sodium reduction is pressing. With rapid urbanisation and increased reliance on processed foods, hypertension affects more than half of the adult population. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has already been working to raise awareness about sodium intake, and WHO’s recommendation is expected to accelerate regulatory measures and industry adoption.

A study conducted by The George Institute for Global Health India, in collaboration with PGIMER Chandigarh, highlights the urgency of reform. The research found that Indian salt intake far exceeds recommended levels, while potassium consumption remains low—factors contributing to a growing burden of hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and chronic kidney disease.

Prof. Vivekanand Jha, Executive Director of The George Institute for Global Health India, called for government intervention and industry collaboration to promote LSSS. “To address the growing problem of hypertension and heart and kidney disease in India, especially in rural areas, we need to make low-sodium, potassium-enriched salts affordable and widely available. Working with policymakers and the food industry, alongside clear labelling and subsidies, will encourage their use and help reduce India’s excessive salt intake,” he said.

The Salt Substitute in India Study (SSiIS), which examined 502 hypertensive participants in rural India, found that sodium intake levels were notably high, with average urinary salt excretion at 10.4 g/day—more than double WHO’s recommended limit. The trial showed that switching to potassium-enriched salt substitutes for three months led to reductions in systolic blood pressure (4.6 mmHg) and diastolic blood pressure (1.1 mmHg). Participants also reported that the substitutes were acceptable in taste, indicating a high likelihood of continued usage.

Sudhir Raj Thout, Research Fellow at The George Institute for Global Health India and lead researcher of the study, welcomed WHO’s guidance. “The recommendations for lower-sodium salt substitutes are significant for India, where excess sodium intake is a widespread issue. These substitutes offer a simple and effective alternative to regular salt, benefiting heart health and reducing blood pressure at a population level,” he said.

While the benefits of LSSS are well-documented, experts caution that individuals with advanced kidney disease should avoid them due to potential complications from increased potassium intake. However, for the general population, potassium-enriched salt substitutes present a cost-effective, scalable solution to reducing hypertension risks.

The push for sodium reduction policies, industry experts said, is expected to lead to product innovation, reformulations in the food sector, and a shift in consumer preferences. For India, the key challenge will be ensuring widespread availability and affordability of these substitutes, alongside sustained awareness campaigns to encourage their adoption, said health economists.

“The type of salt we consume has a significant impact on health. With health campaigns and increased awareness, it is possible to change dietary habits. The market will respond to this shift, prompting product innovation,” said Arup Mitra, Professor of Economics at South Asian University (SAU) in New Delhi.

“With globalisation, increased competition, and changing labour market characteristics, a key issue is that stress levels are on the rise. Employers should implement mechanisms to address this as well,” he said.