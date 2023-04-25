WHO says contaminated cough syrup made in Punjab found in Marshall Islands, Micronesia

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that contaminated cough syrup made by an Indian company has been found in the Marshall Islands and Micronesia. The substandard syrup – Guaifenesin Syrup TG Syrup – was reported to WHO on April 6. This comes after reports of a spate of child deaths linked to similar contaminated cough syrups emerged last year.

The manufacturer of the contaminated product is QP Pharmachem Ltd from Punjab, and the stated marketer is Trillium Pharma from Haryana. Till date, neither the manufacturer nor the marketer have provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of the products, stated WHO.

Guaifenesin is used to relieve chest congestion and the symptoms of cough.

Samples of Guaifenesin from the Marshall Islands were analysed by the quality control laboratories of the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia and were found to have unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants.

The agency said that the contaminants, diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans and can prove fatal when consumed. WHO said that the substandard product is unsafe and its use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death. It can have effects such as abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state and acute kidney injury, leading to death.

However, WHO has not specified if the consumption of Guaifenesin led to any fatalities.

WHO also issued an advisory to authorities and the public to avoid using the said product, and to consult a healthcare professional if they suffered an adverse reaction or unexpected side effect, or know someone who has undergone such effects.

WHO said that Guaifenesin might also have marketing authorisations in other countries in the Western Pacific region, and might have been distributed through informal markets to other countries or regions.

The agency also requested increased surveillance and diligence within supply chains of countries and regions that are likely to be affected by these products.

Last year, more than 300 children - mainly aged under 5 - in Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan died of acute kidney injury, in deaths that were associated with contaminated medicines.

