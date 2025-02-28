Why Amgen is betting big on India

American biopharmaceutical company Amgen is expanding its presence in India, recognising the country’s potential in life sciences innovation and technology. The company plans to invest $200 million through 2025, with further sustained investments in the coming years, including hiring skilled professionals from India.

“India is very important to us and an integral part of our strategy. We plan to make significant investments in the country. We recognise that India has an exceptional talent pool and a dynamic global biotech ecosystem. We plan to employ over 2,000 skilled professionals from India,” said Alex Koehler, Vice President, Head of Digital, Technology and Innovation at Amgen, speaking to Business Today on the sidelines of the 22nd edition of BioAsia 2025—an annual lifesciences and healthcare event that was held this week in Hyderabad. “India has the scale and capability that we want to leverage,” he said.

As part of this expansion, Amgen has announced the launch of Amgen India, a new technology and innovation hub in Hyderabad. Located in HITEC City, the centre spans approximately 524,000 square feet across RMZ Tower 110 of Spire and Tower 20 of Nexity, marking a key step in Amgen’s global strategy.

A major focus for Amgen India will be developing and advancing technology solutions, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation. The Hyderabad facility will drive efficiencies across the organisation, supporting areas such as AI, data science, and life sciences.

Amgen is also expanding its pipeline of medicines targeting cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis, inflammatory diseases, and rare conditions. The company sees India as an important centre for leveraging AI and digital solutions to accelerate drug development.

“AI and digital solutions are reshaping how drugs are developed and brought to market. The current process of drug development takes 10 to 15 years, but AI has the potential to reduce this timeframe by half. AI is already being used to identify and target patients for clinical trials, shortening timelines and improving efficiency. AI-driven models allow researchers to simulate millions of scenarios to identify promising drug candidates more quickly,” Koehler added.

Hyderabad has positioned itself as a global technology and life sciences hub, attracting leading companies in IT, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. The city’s strong research ecosystem and skilled workforce made it a natural choice for Amgen’s expansion.

“Hyderabad has become a key centre for technology innovation, with a strong ecosystem of IT companies, startups, and research institutions, along with an increasing number of global players in technology, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology, including Amgen. With an initial investment of $200 million, Amgen India will drive digital capabilities across our company to support our pipeline of new medicines,” said Amgen CEO Robert A. Bradway at BioAsia 2025.

Bradway also highlighted India’s healthcare challenges, particularly the burden of cardiovascular disease in South Asia. “Cardiovascular disease is a significant challenge in South Asia. In 2022, the region had more than 36 million cases of ischaemic heart disease, leading to 2 million deaths. If we look at data from 2019, nearly 40% of cardiovascular deaths in South Asia were among people younger than 70, compared to fewer than 25% in the United States and Europe,” he said. “Expanding access to innovation is essential to addressing the burden of cardiovascular disease,” he added.

Amgen has nearly 28,000 employees worldwide and operates in around 100 countries. “Talent at Amgen India will contribute to global projects and initiatives, drawing on expertise from our international sites,” said Naveen Gullapalli, Managing Director of Amgen India.

According to an analysis by Job Analytics Database of GlobalData, a data and analytics company, Amgen’s hiring strategy in India reflects a strong emphasis on leadership in procurement, technology integration, and data-driven decision-making. The company is focused on developing and implementing innovative strategies for indirect materials procurement, overseeing data analytics governance, and spearheading efforts to improve procurement processes through technology, it said.

Additionally, Amgen is looking for professionals to drive end-to-end technology implementation and integrate new solutions to optimise procurement functions, while also focusing on supplier risk, cost analysis, and demand forecasting. GlobalData said that Amgen is prioritising roles for its Hyderabad office to lead pharmacovigilance activities. The company is actively seeking individuals with expertise in cloud technology and generative AI to drive innovation.

“Amgen’s tech and innovation centre in Hyderabad signals a strategic move to enhance its global R&D capabilities. By tapping into India's thriving tech industry and emphasising digital transformation, the US biotech major is looking to recruit tech professionals to integrate cutting-edge data analytics, AI, and digital health technologies into its operations,” said Sherla Sriprada, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData.

GlobalData stated that the company is focusing on driving efficiencies and prioritising resources. This includes leveraging both automation and its newly established innovation and technology hub in India to enhance digital capabilities, such as artificial intelligence, data science, life sciences, and medical advancements.

“The recent job postings, along with media reports on potential investment, suggest the company’s commitment to expanding its global footprint and enhancing its capabilities in India,” Sriprada added.