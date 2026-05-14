Adani Airport Holdings Limited and IHG Hotels & Resorts have signed an agreement to develop five hotels across airport-linked and high-growth urban destinations in India. The partnership will also mark the India debut of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, IHG's luxury lifestyle hospitality brand.

The companies said the partnership would add nearly 1,500 hotel keys across multiple brands and locations as India's aviation and tourism sectors continue to expand rapidly.

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The portfolio includes a Kimpton hotel in Jaipur, along with Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express properties planned across Navi Mumbai, Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram as part of Adani Airport city developments.

The agreement marks the India debut of Kimpton Hotels, known globally for design-led hotels and boutique luxury experiences.

The companies said the projects would be integrated into mixed-use airport city developments being built by Adani Airport Holdings.

Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises, said the group aimed to create integrated travel and urban destinations around India's growing aviation ecosystem.

"As the Adani Group expands its presence across hospitality and airport-led urban infrastructure, our vision is to create world-class destinations that seamlessly integrate travel, stay and urban experiences," he said.

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He added that the collaboration with IHG marked "an important step in strengthening high-quality hospitality infrastructure aligned with India's long-term travel and economic growth".

Adani Airport Holdings said it was developing airport city projects spanning around 663 acres across key cities, combining aviation infrastructure with hospitality, retail and commercial projects.

Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels, said airport-led developments in India were seeing strong demand from business, leisure and transit travellers. "The partnership with Adani Airport Holdings reflects the scale of opportunity we continue to see in India’s hospitality sector," Jain said.

He added that the agreement would strengthen IHG's presence across high-growth markets while introducing Kimpton to India.

IHG currently operates 52 hotels across six brands in India and has a pipeline of 98 additional hotels expected to open over the next three to five years.

