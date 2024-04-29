Added sugar in Cerelac is within FSSAI’s permissible limits: Nestle India CMD

Refuting allegations of adding unwanted sugar in its baby formula product in India, a top executive from Nestle India today said that the company doesn’t violate any rules in India. Recently, a report by Public Eye, a Swiss investigative organisation, and International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN) alleged that Nestle adds sugar in its infant formula Cerelac in India, while no added sugar is found in the product countries like the UK, Germany & France.

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director of Nestle India today said that Cerelac sold in European markets have both ‘added sugar’ and ‘no added sugar’ variants and it is the parents who are free to choose among the available options. Additionally, he claimed that in India the amount of added sugar is clearly displayed on the packs.

“As far as the added sugar is concerned, they are either table sugar and/or the cereal bits that are added [in the product]. In order to better make the consistent feed, because a child must get used to not only the energy requirement of a feed but also should learn to improve his or her motor skills - in terms of appreciating the different tastes and textures. For that these are added,” he said.

“Now as per the local standards the maximum permissible level of added sugar, as per FSSAI, is 13.6 grams per 100 grams of feed. Nestle is at 7.1 grams. So we are well below the maximum limit that has been set. I want to make this clear that there is nothing in this product that is potentially of any kind of risk or any kind of harm to the child. The Nutritive content of what we offer is to take care of the stage of development of the child. That is the only thing that is compelling us to do what we do. There is no other motive behind this,” Narayanan further added.

Talking about the allegations of added sugar being present in poorer countries Narayanan says that ‘added sugar’ products and ‘no added sugar’ products “are present in Europe as well as they are present in Asia. So the unfortunate allegation that it is being rationally stereotyped is unfortunate. This is a clarification that I want to state categorically.”

According to him, Nestle India through its research & development has managed to reduce added sugar in its products like Cereal by 30% over the past five years. The company continues with its efforts to reduce the sugar content further.