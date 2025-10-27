Business Today
Adventz Group names ex-RPG Chief Talent Officer Supratik Bhattacharyya as Group CHRO

Before moving into HR leadership, Supratik Bhattacharyya worked with ExxonMobil, JK Paper, and Larsen & Toubro, where he held various business management roles

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 27, 2025 5:50 PM IST
Adventz Group names ex-RPG Chief Talent Officer Supratik Bhattacharyya as Group CHROSupratik Bhattacharyya has worked with ExxonMobil, JK Paper, and Larsen & Toubro

Supratik Bhattacharyya, who was until recently the Chief Talent Officer of the RPG Group, has joined the $4 billion Adventz Group as its Group Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Adventz, the diversified conglomerate with major interests in engineering and infrastructure, agriculture, lifestyle, real estate, and services, counts among its key companies Zuari Industries, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Paradeep Phosphates, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers, Zuari Infraworld, and Hettich India.

Bhattacharyya, an MBA from the Maastricht School of Management in the Netherlands, is among the few senior HR leaders in India to have transitioned to people management from a business and P&L background. Before moving into HR leadership, he worked with ExxonMobil, JK Paper, and Larsen & Toubro, where he held various business management roles.

In his new role, Bhattacharyya will lead Adventz Group's human resources and talent strategy across its diverse businesses, bringing over two decades of experience in both business operations and people leadership.

 

 

Published on: Oct 27, 2025 5:50 PM IST
