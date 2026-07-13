BITS Pilani-backed sortmyprep raises $350,000 in pre-seed funding to expand AI education platform

BITS Pilani-backed edtech startup sortmyprep has raised around $350,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by a group of Indian and global angel investors. The startup looks to strengthen its vertical AI platform, expand curriculum coverage, and accelerate growth in India and overseas.

The company, which operates under ZKAP Edtech Service Private Limited, currently focuses on international school curricula and offers 'sorty', a board-aligned conversational AI tutor and 24x7 personalised doubt-solving platform.

Advertisement

Marquee Angels Back The Round

The funding round saw participation from Boman Irani, Chairman of Rustomjee Group and Rustomjee International School; Sameer Mehta, co-founder of boAt; Subrat Pani, co-founder of OneAssist; Rohini Kasturi, CEO of HG Insights; and Ranjit Pawar, APAC Head at London Stock Exchange Group.

The investment comes after the company's early institutional backing from PIEDS, BITS Pilani.

Expansion Plans In India And Overseas

Sortmyprep said the fresh capital will be used to strengthen its vertical AI infrastructure, expand curriculum coverage, and accelerate its presence across India and international markets.

Founded by Ananya, Aryaman, and Naman, the startup combines proprietary AI architecture with expert-validated academic workflows to deliver curriculum-aligned exam preparation.

The platform currently serves students in more than 15 countries and has built a proprietary academic dataset comprising over one million human-generated learning data points. According to the company, 71% of its users have been acquired through referrals and word-of-mouth, without paid marketing.

Advertisement

Investors Bet On Product And Organic Growth

Commenting on the investment, boAt co-founder Sameer Mehta said the company's execution and customer adoption stood out.

"What stood out was the team's execution. Building strong organic adoption without relying on paid acquisition reflects both product quality and market demand. They have demonstrated a deep understanding of the problem they are solving."

Boman Irani, Chairman of Rustomjee Group and Rustomjee International School, said the platform addresses a genuine need for students.

"From a school's perspective, this solves a genuine problem. Students need support that is accurate, curriculum-specific and available whenever they need it. sortmyprep has built a product that students actively recommend to one another."

Backed By Nvidia, OpenAI And Google For Startups

Advertisement

Beyond its investors, sortmyprep is supported through programmes and partnerships with Nvidia, Google for Startups, OpenAI, BITS Pilani and Ashoka University.

PIEDS, BITS Pilani, one of the company's earliest institutional backers, said the startup is well-positioned to benefit from changing trends in education.

"sortmyprep has built a specialised vertical AI platform designed around 100% curriculum accuracy and student outcomes. Their approach combines proprietary AI technology with expert-validated content, creating a scalable foundation for expansion across international and Indian education systems," said Sachin Arya, Head of PIEDS, BITS Pilani.

Eyes CBSE, ICSE Expansion

The company said its AI platform is designed to support competency-based learning and plans to expand beyond international curricula such as IB and IGCSE into CBSE, ICSE and other major global boards.

Explaining the company's vision, the founders said: "We started sortmyprep to solve one of education's most persistent challenges: helping students translate learning into exam performance. This capital allows us to strengthen our vertical AI platform, accelerate product development, expand into new curricula and strengthen our global footprint while remaining focused on accuracy with expert in the loop, personalisation and student outcomes."

