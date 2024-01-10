Drishti 10: Adani's made-in-India surveillance drones now on Navy's duty

Self-reliance in defence took wings with Adani Defence and Aerospace unveiling and handing over its indigenously manufactured Drishti 10 Starliner Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) to the Indian Navy.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Wednesday unveiled the UAV which has an advanced Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform with 36 hours endurance, 450 kg payload capacity, and is the only all-weather military platform with STANAG 4671 certification.

Lauding the group's effort, the navy chief said," it was a transformative step in India's quest for self-reliance in ISR technology and maritime supremacy. Adani has demonstrated its commitment to unmanned systems having worked

systematically over the last many years to develop local capabilities not limited to manufacturing but sustenance through MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul). Drishti 10's integration into our naval operations will enhance

our naval capabilities, strengthening our preparedness for the ever evolving maritime surveillance and reconnaissance," he said.

Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms across land, air and naval borders are a key priority for Adani, said Jeet Adani, VP, Adani Enterprises. " This will help serve the needs of the Indian Armed forces and also place India on the global map for exports. We are proud to be able to serve the Indian Navy and their requirements."