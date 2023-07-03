Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson launch X 440 motorcycle for India

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson on Monday launched their co-developed premium motorcycle - X440 - for India. With this, X440 becomes the the first premium motorcycle to be introduced under the agreement between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson.

The Harley-Davidson X440 was unveiled at a ceremony at the Hero Center for Innovation and Technology (CIT) by Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal and Jochen Zeitz, the chairman, president, and the CEO of Harley-Davidson.

The Harley-Davidson X440 marks Hero and Harley-Davidson's foray into the 440cc segment for the first time in India, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement, adding that the premium motorcycle will be manufactured at the company's Garden Factory at Neemrana, Rajasthan.

The newly-launched motorcycle will be available in three variants – Denim, Vivid, and S at Harley-Davidson dealer network across the country at Rs 2.29 lakh (Denim), Rs 2.49 lakh (Vivid), and Rs 2.69 lakh (S).

The Harley-Davidson X440 is powered with an all-new 440cc oil-cooled, long-stroke BSVI (OBD II) and E20-compliant engine, a first for Hero MotoCorp. "The engine punches a best-in-class power output of 27 bhp as well as the best-in-class maximum torque of 38NM," the company said, adding that the motorcycle offers an extremely flat torque curve, generating 90 per cent of its peak torque from as low as 2000rpm.

The engine comes with an assist and slipper clutch to offer precise control. The 6-speed transmission with optimized gearing allows for highway cruising and relaxed city commuting, the company said.

Commenting on the launch, Munjal said: "The launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 is a significant milestone in our premium journey and lays a strong foundation for our future growth. The motorcycle brings the best of the iconic Harley-Davidson’s signature elements with the manufacturing expertise and trusted quality of Hero."

Munjal further said that Hero and Harley-Davidson aim to create a unique value proposition for customers in the Indian market and target a wider range of motorcycle enthusiasts.

Harley-Davidson's Jochen Zeitz said the launch of the X440 marks the start of a new chapter in India for the American motorcycle manufacturer. "We are excited to launch our first development as part of our partnership with Hero MotoCorp," Zeitz said.