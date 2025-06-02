Maruti Suzuki targets 4,00,000 units in exports in FY26

With sluggish domestic demand, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the country’s largest automobile manufacturer, is targeting to achieve 20%, or 400,000 units in exports in FY26, the company’s top management said on Monday.

According to Rahul Bharti, Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the company’s export market share is expected to grow to 43%. “Our strategy of pursuing aggressive growth in exports has paid off well. It has protected us from falling domestic sales,” said Bharti.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In April and May, the manufacturer of Brezza and Grand Vitara achieved 59,130 units in sales as against 39,527 units in the same period last year. For the month of May, the company’s exports stood at 31,219 units as against 17,367 units in the same period last year.

Notably, in the domestic market, the company witnessed sluggish sales owing to the cross-border tensions in the states of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Gujarat, and Rajasthan as well as an industry-wide slowdown. These states account for 22% of its overall sales.

“The military tensions and tourism disruptions in border states like Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab affected sales and bookings, especially in May,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer at Maruti Suzuki.

Advertisement

Overall, the domestic automobile segment has witnessed sluggish demand, with the small car segment bearing the most brunt. Maruti Suzuki India has consistently pointed out the affordability of small cars to be a significant reason behind this. While there have been enquiries about small cars, the conversion rate has been low. “The cost has gone up, so have the regulations that the entry-level customers are unable to buy the car,” said Banerjee.

