NephroPlus expands footprint in Saudi Arabian market via joint venture with Tibbiyah

Feedback

As part of its international expansion strategy, the company aims to deliver world-class dialysis services to 4,000–5,000 patients in Saudi Arabia over the next two–three years

SUMMARY
  • NephroPlus, a leading dialysis clinic network, has entered into a 51:49 joint venture with Tibbiyah in Saudi Arabia
  • The collaboration aims to strengthen NephroPlus’ presence in Asia, where it currently offers dialysis services
  • NephroPlus plans to provide world-class dialysis services to 4,000-5,000 patients in Saudi Arabia over the next 2-3 years
  • The partnership leverages the expertise of both companies to deliver high-quality and innovative dialysis care in Saudi Arabia
  • Tibbiyah, with over five decades of experience in healthcare technology, will work with NephroPlus to expand its presence in the Kingdom's Healthcare Sector

Domestic network of dialysis clinics NephroPlus on Thursday announced a 51:49 joint venture with Tibbiyah (Arabian International Healthcare Holding Company) in Saudi Arabia.

With this, NephroPlus is looking to solidify its network in Asia. It currently provides dialysis services across India, South Asia, and Central Asia. As part of NephroPlus’ international expansion strategy, the company aims to deliver world-class dialysis services to 4,000–5,000 patients in Saudi Arabia over the next two–three years. There are approximately 22,000 patients in Saudi Arabia market, and NephroPlus and Tibbiyah are committed to collaborating with the government to provide top-tier dialysis services to meet the needs of these patients.

“Tibbiyah has a long history and a long list of achievements in the KSA Healthcare sector. Our vision from this partnership is to use the unique capabilities of both companies to deliver best-in-the-world dialysis care services to the patients, provide personalized care based on cofounder’s own personal experiences on dialysis and continuously introduce new cutting-edge dialysis modalities to the people on dialysis in KSA,” said Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO of NephroPlus.

“The joint venture with TIBBIYAH is another big step ahead toward fulfilling the mission of NephroPlus by ensuring high-quality and empathetic dialysis services in the countries we serve. With our patient-centric care model, and our combined global experience and infrastructure, we will be able to offer dialysis patients the best clinical outcomes and service levels and enable them to lead long, happy, and productive lives,” he said.

Tibbiyah, the healthcare holding company affiliated with the Al Faisaliah Group, has over five decades of experience in delivering healthcare technology solutions within the KSA. In this partnership, NephroPlus will assume responsibility for the dialysis operations within the network. It will contribute its brand, the latest clinical protocols, proprietary training programs, and its in-house developed Babylon software to enhance the quality of dialysis care in KSA, the company said in a statement.

“We announce signing of the Tibbiyah-NephroPlus Joint Venture Agreement for the investment, operations, management, and maintenance of dialysis care centres for public and private customers in the KSA. This partnership combines the expertise of NephroPlus and TIBBIYAH, and will enable TIBBIYAH to enter another attractive healthcare market segment that has strong fundamentals, is conducive to growth and strengthen our position as one of the main players in the Kingdom's Healthcare Sector,” Alaa Ameen, CEO at Tibbiyah said. 

Published on: Sep 07, 2023, 6:47 PM IST
