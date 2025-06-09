Piyush Goyal kicks off Europe mission, targets pharma and green tech ties in Swiss, Swedish talks

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is in Switzerland, undertaking a five-day official visit to bolster trade and industrial ties with two of Europe’s top innovation hubs.

Goyal has begun high-level engagements in Switzerland, where he is meeting with global CEOs and senior leaders in pharmaceuticals, life sciences, precision engineering, machine tools, and advanced manufacturing. The visit, running through June 13, aims to deepen India’s strategic and economic partnerships with Switzerland and Sweden.

A key meeting with Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin is expected to reinforce India-Switzerland trade relations. Goyal is headlining the Swissmem Industry Day and lead a Business Round Table with the Swiss Mechanical and Electrical (MEM) Industry, focusing on prospects opened by the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

The Minister also met Indian entrepreneurs and the ICAI Zurich Chapter, signaling a strong push for bilateral investment and tech collaboration.

Goyal will then head to Sweden to co-chair the 21st Session of the Indo-Swedish Joint Commission for Economic, Industrial and Scientific Cooperation (JCEISC) with Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Benjamin Dousa. Discussions will center on advanced manufacturing, sustainable innovation, and green technology.

His Swedish itinerary includes meetings with key officials such as Dousa and State Secretary Håkan Jevrell, as well as a roundtable with top Swedish corporations including Ericsson, IKEA, SAAB, Volvo, Alfa Laval, and Sandvik.

Throughout the visit, Goyal will address Indian diaspora groups and media representatives, aiming to convert policy momentum into concrete economic outcomes.