SECL chief reviews coal output, pushes Amadand project to meet production targets

Harish Duhan, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), visited the Amadand Open Cast Project (OCP) on Sunday to review coal production, mine development activities, infrastructure projects, and preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season.

During the visit, Duhan assessed the project's coal production performance and directed officials to intensify efforts to achieve the targeted production capacity. He reviewed the mine development plan and stressed the need for adequate deployment of equipment, manpower, and other resources to ensure sustainable mine development and uninterrupted coal production.

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The SECL chief also reviewed overburden removal operations and called for efficient utilisation of available blasting resources to maintain productivity and operational efficiency. He emphasised focused execution of mining activities to support the company's production goals.

With the monsoon season approaching, Duhan inspected mine drainage systems, pumping arrangements, slope stability measures, and dewatering infrastructure. He directed officials to ensure robust water management systems are in place to facilitate smooth mining operations during the rainy season.

Duhan also reviewed progress on critical infrastructure projects, including work at the Transportation and Loading System (TPS) area. He instructed concerned officials to closely monitor ongoing construction activities and ensure timely completion of projects.

As part of the visit, the CMD inspected employee welfare facilities at the NIML Camp, including the canteen, dining hall, and kitchen. He emphasized maintaining high standards of hygiene, food quality, and workforce welfare.

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Duhan also appreciated the kitchen garden developed within the camp premises and encouraged continued efforts to promote a sustainable and employee-friendly working environment.

The visit concluded with the CMD issuing a series of operational and developmental directions aimed at improving productivity, strengthening operational efficiency, and enhancing employee welfare at the project.

