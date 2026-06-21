Tata Power's nuclear plan hits land hurdle in Odisha

Tata Power has hit a wall in Odisha for its nuclear power project as the company is facing challenges related to the availability of land for the project in the state.

The company is exploring sites for nuclear power projects in three states – Odisha, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh – for foraying into atomic energy. According to sources, there are issues with land acquisition for the atomic energy project, and the matter has been pending with the states for some time now.

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“The company has been facing issues related to land availability in Odisha for its nuclear power projects. The state government is yet to come back on the status of land for the probable sites submitted by the company,” said sources.

Tata Power is in discussions with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) for the 220-megawatt Bharat Small Reactors. The company is in the process of finalizing the DPR (Detailed Project Report) and consultations.

Land remains a key challenge while the Centre is working on regulatory changes to reduce the exclusion zone around nuclear projects from the current 1km to 0.5 km. The move is to address the land availability challenge.

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India has a target of 100GW of nuclear capacity by 2047 from its current 8.7GW. It has allowed private sector participation in the civil nuclear projects.

Tata Power nuclear plans?

Tata Power CEO and Managing Director Praveer Sinha said the company will be in a position to complete the DPR and some pre-project activities, including land acquisition and water availability studies, by the end of this year.

"We are working on feasibility reports and DPRs...We expect that in the next six months. We will finalise the DPR and go through the process of various approvals," Sinha said during the company’s Q4FY26 earnings call.

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He said Tata Power is also coordinating with NPCIL for its nuclear expansion strategy and is holding discussions with three states to secure approvals related to water and soil testing activities required for the projects.

“Then we will go for the necessary approvals for environment clearance, forest clearance, and various other statutory clearances from the Atomic Energy Board. We will work on all those,” he said.