Texmaco led JV to invest Rs 1800 crore in rail car leasing in India

Backed by logistics infrastructure through initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti, the National Logistics Policy, and the expansion of Dedicated Freight Corridors, demand for modern, flexible and capital-efficient freight transportation solutions is expected to grow significantly.

The partnership looks to address this opportunity by combining global leasing expertise, advanced rail technology, manufacturing excellence and lifecycle asset management within a single integrated platform.

"As India aims to increase rail's share in freight movement from 27% to 45% under the National Rail Plan and is expected to induct more new wagons, the need for innovative, technology-led rail solutions has never been greater. This collaboration strengthens indigenous design capabilities, brings global expertise to India, and contributes meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat by making India's rail logistics more efficient, competitive and future-ready," said Saroj Kumar Poddar, Chairman, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited and Adventz Group.

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With evolving railway policies and growing demand for efficient freight mobility, this partnership is well positioned to support the development of a robust railcar leasing ecosystem and contribute to India's infrastructure and economic growth.