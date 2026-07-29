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India's NH toll network expands 65% in five years; Rajasthan leads

India's NH toll network expands 65% in five years; Rajasthan leads

The government also informed Parliament that it has temporarily discontinued toll collection at seven National Highway fee plazas across Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Kerala. The reasons include public agitation and law-and-order issues, landslides and other natural calamities, highway damage due to heavy rainfall, and highway widening works.

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 6:58 PM IST
India's NH toll network expands 65% in five years; Rajasthan leadsAmong the major states, Maharashtra recorded one of the sharpest increases, with toll plazas rising from 59 in 2021-22 to 105 in 2025-26.

The number of operational toll plazas on India's National Highway network has increased by nearly 65% over the last five years, reflecting the rapid expansion of the country's highway infrastructure.

According to data shared by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, the number of operational toll plazas rose from 733 in 2021-22 to 1,209 in 2025-26, an addition of 476 toll plazas over the period.

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Rajasthan continues to have the highest number of toll plazas in the country, with 172 operational fee plazas in 2025-26, followed by Uttar Pradesh (141), Maharashtra (105) and Madhya Pradesh (98).

Among the major states, Maharashtra recorded one of the sharpest increases, with toll plazas rising from 59 in 2021-22 to 105 in 2025-26. Uttar Pradesh saw the number increase from 86 to 141, while Haryana more than doubled its toll plazas from 37 to 80 during the same period. Gujarat's toll plaza count also rose significantly, from 38 to 66.

The expansion comes alongside a sharp rise in toll collections. User fee collections on National Highways and Expressways increased from ₹33,928.66 crore in 2021-22 to ₹70,278.18 crore in 2025-26, including ₹1,795.18 crore collected through the annual pass scheme introduced last year.

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The government also informed Parliament that it has temporarily discontinued toll collection at seven National Highway fee plazas across Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Kerala. The reasons include public agitation and law-and-order issues, landslides and other natural calamities, highway damage due to heavy rainfall, and highway widening works.

On the tolling policy, the Centre said it has undertaken several reforms over the past year to make the system more user-friendly while ensuring adequate resources for highway development. These include the introduction of an annual pass for private vehicles, lower toll rates on certain highway stretches, reduced penalties for vehicles without FASTag opting for UPI payments, and revised user fee norms for upgraded highways and partially operational expressways.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 6:58 PM IST
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