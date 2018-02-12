After Amazon Prime, Airtel TV now gives its users free access to Hotstar

After it provided free access to Amazon Prime, Airtel has now announced its partnership with one of India's largest streaming sites - Hotstar. Airtel TV customers can now access all of Hotstar's content through the Airtel TV app. This move is expected to increase Hotstar's customer base, piggybacking on Airtel TV's reach and viewership. The telco already has deals with SonyLIV, Eros Now and HOOQ in place, and Hotstar is only going to spice up its catalogue.

This content is part of Airtel's promotional offer that is valid till June 2018 to both its prepaid and postpaid customers. Customers who wish to access this catalogue will need to download the latest version of the Airtel TV app.

With that, Airtel TV users would have access to over 10,000 hours of Hotstar content in 9 languages, live sports telecasts, movies, and content from channels across Star network for free.

Sameer Batra, CEO of Wynk said, "We are delighted to have Hotstar onboard as a long term partner in our endeavour to build a world-class digital content ecosystem. Their rich content library will add immense value to our content play and add to the user experience. Airtel TV's new version has received an extremely positive response from users and we will continue to bring exciting content and in-app innovations to delight them."

Talking about the partnership, CEO of Hotstar, Ajit Mohan said, "Airtel has among the widest consumer footprints in India and with our expansive content library, comprising rich programming that can cater across age groups, geographies and interests, there are natural synergies and we are very excited about this partnership."

Airtel TV also has access to more than 350 live TV channels, around 10,000 movies - Indian and international.

A similar partnership was drawn up last year between Hotstar and Jio TV that has access to over 432 live channels in 15 languages. Jio TV also has bagged the digital rights to telecast the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018.