Airtel adds 2.2 mn, Jio 1.2 mn subscribers, Vi loses 2.8 mn in March: TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data for the month of March shows that Airtel led the pack with an addition of 2.2 million subscribers, while Reliance Jio added 1.2 million subscribers and Vodafone Idea lost 2.8 million subscribers. BSNL and MTNL lost subscribers too.

However, Reliance Jio leads the market with 35.37 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel with 31.55 per cent, Vodafone Idea with 22.83 per cent, and BSNL with 9.96 per cent. “As on 31st March, 2022, the private access service providers held 89.76 per cent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 10.24 per cent,” the TRAI report added.

When it comes to wireline subscriptions, Reliance Jio was far ahead of its competitors with an addition of 2.8 lakh, while Bharti Airtel added 83,700 subscribers, Vodafone added 14,066 subscribers. MTNL, BSNL and Reliance Communications all lost subscribers.

Jio and Airtel were in close competition when it comes to wireline market share, with the former leading with 24.85 per cent and the latter with 23.55 per cent. On the third spot was MTNL with 10.84 per cent, followed by Tata Teleservices with 6.44 per cent, and Vodafone Idea with 2.30 per cent.

The TRAI data showed that the top five broadband service providers covered 98.48 per cent market share at the end of March. “These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (409.28 million), Bharti Airtel (215.27 million), Vodafone Idea (122.48 million), BSNL (27.19 million) and Atria Convergence (2.08 million),” it stated.

Out of this Reliance Jio had 403.99 million wireless broadband users and 5.28 million wired broadband users, while Bharti Airtel had 210.75 million and 4.53 million, and BSNL had 23.34 million and 3.85 million respectively. Vodafone Idea had 122.48 million wireless broadband users.

Intech Online had 0.21 million wireless broadband users, while Atria Convergence Technologies had 2.08 million and Hathway Cable & Datacom 1.11 million wired broadband users.

