Army Training Command teams up with IIT Madras to set up 5G testbed at Military College of Telecommunication

Army Training Command (ARTRAC) and Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) are collaborating to build a 5G testbed at the Military College of Telecommunication in Mhow, Indore. The agreement will make it easier for the Indian Army to employ 5G technology in its operations, particularly along its borders.

An MoU towards this partnership was inked today in the presence of Prof V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras and Lt Gen MU Nair, AVSM, SM, Commandant, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, on behalf of the Army Training Command Shimla, among other army officials and institute faculty.

Commenting on the significance of this partnership, Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, ZOHO Chair Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, who is leading the 5G Testbed project said, “Latest communication technologies like 5G have a great relevance to the armed forces and it is important for their officers to acquaint themselves with such developments. This project to set up a 5G Testbed at MCTE will enable the students and trainees at the College to become thoroughly familiar with the advanced technologies embedded in the 5G system.” “It is an example of how the 5G Testbed developed with support from DoT to enable Indian companies and start-ups to test their products, can also be successfully leveraged for other productive purposes,” he added.

This collaboration will accelerate the introduction of specialty technology-based systems, devices, and equipment, as well as the application of AI-based algorithms to improve the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces. It will encourage collaboration and cooperative research as well as the exchange of ideas for new technology development. Moreover, this partnership will also encourage students, faculty, and scientists to conduct further research in the field of 5G communications and military application development.

The joint cooperation between MCTE and IIT Madras intends to speed up the Indian Army's attempts to achieve 'Atmanirbharta' in the field of communications, as well as provide a testing facility for the Tri-Services and function as a catalyst for R&D. IIT Madras will provide consultation, backed up by research, for feasibility studies and prototype development on 5G enabled future communications under the terms of the MoU.

(With inputs from Pramod M)

Also read: 5G deployment in 25 cities by end of 2022, prices will be lower than global average: Govt

Also read: Online registration for Agnipath scheme to open from July onwards: Indian Army notifies; details here