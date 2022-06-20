Online registration for Agnipath scheme to open from July onwards: Indian Army notifies; details here

The Indian Army notified on Monday that registrations under the Agnipath scheme will open from July 2022 onwards by respective AROs. It added that online registration is mandatory for all candidates.

Registration will open for Agniveer technical, Agniveer technical (aviation/ammunition examiner), Agniveer clerk/ store keeper technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass and Agniveer tradesman 8th pass as per the ARO rally schedule

Applicants will need to log into the Indian Army website - joinindianarmy.nic.in - to register under the Agnipath scheme.

"Online registration is mandatory. All candidates to log in to join Indian Army website (joinindianarmy.nic.in). Registration will be opened from July 2022 onwards by respective AROs for Agniveer General duty, Agniveer technical, Agniveer technical (aviation/ammunition examiner), Agniveer clerk/ store keeper technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass and Agniveer tradesman 8th pass as per the ARO rally schedule," noted Indian Army in a notification for Agniveer recruitment rally," the statement from the Indian Army read.

Last week, the government had announced the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of young individuals in the Indian armed forces. The selected applicants will be known as 'Agniveers', who will be enrolled under the respective Services Act for four years. The individuals will receive a monthly package with a risk and hardship allowance. Once the engagement period of four years is complete, the individual will receive a 'Seva Nidhi' package.

The monthly salary of an "Agniveer" in the first year of employment would be Rs 30,000 and the in-hand amount would be Rs 21,000 as Rs 9,000 would go to a corpus with an equal contribution from the government.

Subsequently, the monthly salary in the second, third and fourth year will be Rs 33,000, Rs 36,500 and Rs 40,000.

Each "Agniveer" will get an amount of Rs 11.71 lakh as the "Seva Nidhi Package" and it will be exempted from income tax.

