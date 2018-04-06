Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi fall behind Patna, Kanpur in 4G connectivity: Report

Patna has come on top among 20 largest cities in India in terms of 4G connectivity. The city outperformed Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, said a report by OpenSignal, in terms of 4G availability metric which indicates where users can access LTE network more of the time. Kanpur came second to Patna in the list.

OpenSignal monitored 4G user experience in 20 of the largest cities of India for a period of 90 days from December 1, 2017. Based on this survey, the top ten spots were given to - Patna, Kanpur, Allahabad, Kolkata, Bhopal, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and, Bengaluru - in that order. Indicating an expansion of 4G networks across the country, cities from eastern and central regions ranked much better in the 4G availability metrics of the London-based wireless coverage mapping firm this time.

"In our latest measurements, which cover the 90 days from December 1, 2017, we looked at the user experience of 4G availability in 20 of India's largest cities. Four cities from India's central and eastern regions - Patna, Kanpur, Allahabad, Kolkata, Bhopal and Lucknow - made it into our top ten," said the report.

OpenSignal said that these cities will bridge the gap in terms of 4G speed with operator network rollout gathering pace. While Bengaluru managed to feature in the top-ten of the 4G availability metrics, Mumbai secured the 15th sport and national capital Delhi came 17th. Notably, the difference between Indian cities in terms of 4G connectivity is also narrowing down.

"Our measurements show that the disparity in 4G availability between India's cities is also getting slimmer. The difference in our 4G availability metric between top-placed Patna with 92.6% and 10th-placed Bengaluru with 88.3% was just 4.3% points," OpenSignal said in a statement.

Moreover, the condition of 4G connectivity has improved overall, as per the OpenSignal survey. "All 20 cities in our measurements have achieved 4G availability measurements of over 80 per cent -- a score we would expect to see in many of the world's most mature 4G markets," the company said.