Airtel launches Rs 65 prepaid plan with 1GB data for 28 days to beat Jio tariffs

Airtel has introduced a Rs 65 prepaid recharge plan which offers 1GB 2G/3Gdata for a validity period of 28 days. The plan, however, is available for select Airtel subscribers only. Subscribers can check whether they are eligible for the plan through the My Airtel app.

Notably, Airtel is offering only 2G or 3G data under the plan - depending on the telecom circle - instead of 4G data. It also has a Rs 49 daily plan where users get 1GB of 4G data for one day. The telecom operator offers a Rs 49 tariff plan too which comes with 2GB of 3G/4G data with a validity of 28 days. While the former plan has a very limited validity period, the data offered with the latter plan could be insufficient for some users.

Airtel has launched several plans in recent times to stay in the tariff war which began after the arrival of Reliance Jio on the scene. The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom disruptor offers 1.05GB of 4G data which is valid for 7 days. Jio also has a Rs 98 plan which offers 2GB of 4G data with a validity period of 28 days.

Airtel recently rolled out its VoLTE Beta programme in selected zones as the preliminary phase before rolling out the feature. Under the programme, the company will offer free data of up to 30GB to select users, and seek feedback to upgrade its services and network quality.

The VoLTE technology offers special features, such as HD voice calling, instant call connect and multitasking. The company says the services, especially the voice and video calls, will be three times faster than its existing set up. The services will be available in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Orissa, Assam, Kerala, Bihar and Punjab.

The data will be offered to customers across three stages -- the first 10 GB on downloading and enabling the VoLTE tab, the second installment will be provided after the users provide their feedback at the end of four weeks, and another 10 GB will be top loaded after eight weeks, once a detailed feedback is shared with the company.