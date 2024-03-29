Centre issues warning against picking up WhatsApp calls with foreign-origin mobile numbers +92

The Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, on Friday issued an advisory alerting users that calls are being made in the name of DoT, wherein the users are being threatened that their mobile numbers would be disconnected or their mobile numbers are being misused in some illegal activities.

The DoT has also cautioned them about WhatsApp calls from foreign-origin mobile numbers (like +92-xxxxxxxxxx) in which there are elements who are impersonating government officials and duping the people.

“Cyber criminals through such calls try to threaten/steal personal information to carry out cyber-crime/financial frauds. The DoT does not authorise anyone to make such calls on its behalf and has advised people to stay vigilant and not share any information on receiving such calls,” an official notification said.

The DoT has advised citizens to report such fraud communications at ‘Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications’ facility of Sanchar Saathi portal. Such proactive reporting helps DoT in prevention of misuse of telecom resources for cyber-crime, financial frauds, etc.

Further, citizens can check the mobile connections in their name at the ‘Know Your Mobile Connections’ facility of Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in) and report any mobile connection not taken by them or not required.

The DoT has also advised citizens to report at cyber-crime helpline number 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in in case anyone has already become a victim of cyber-crime or financial fraud.

Amit Relan, co-founder and CEO, mFilterIt said, "This is a great initiative to spread awareness and prevent misuse of mobile connections. Fake Profiles impersonation is a massive headache for GoI and individuals alike. Countering such threats requires awareness, vigilance, and a comprehensive monitoring system for organisations getting frequently impersonated online like law enforcement agencies, Telecom department, etc. We also collaborate with one of the largest banks to identify fraudulent activities - like mule accounts, UPI frauds, and other fraudulent activities with mobile numbers linked with accounts as key identifies. We detect approximately 18 to 20,000 cases every single day for a National Bank with suspicious activities scanning leveraging open-source intelligence across more than four thousand websites and social platforms. Trust and transparency are key to building an empowered and efficient digital India."

Earlier this year, the DoT prohibited over 1,500 phone lines, inclusive of international numbers linked with cybercrimes and potential threats. These preventative measures are a proactive response to curtail the abuse of telecommunication resources amid the escalating occurrences of financial deception.