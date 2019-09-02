JioFiber subscription: Beware! Activation email asking for bank account details is a scam

Jio GigaFibre will kick-start its commercial services in India from September 5. Consumers eagerly await the rollout after the announcement was made on August 12 by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), Jio Fiber is set to revolutionise the digital space in India but before that, there is a small little hiccup in the form of a 'phishing scam'. According to a tweet by the volunteers working for online safety, the email being circulated from the scammers is asking for consumers' bank account details!

The email sent by the scammers trick the unwary people and gets the bank details in the name of Jio Fiber subscription. The phishing email shows up an image that says 'GigaFiber Activation Request Received' with a click button. Once the unsuspected user clicks on it, he is directed to a site that asks for the user's details, including the details of the bank account. The fake site looks and feels authentic with colours and fonts made to replicate the original site.

How the Jio Fiber subscription process actually works

Firstly, customers must know that Reliance Jio does not ask for users' personal details like bank account numbers for the subscription process. To get a new connection, users are required to register on Jio's website and express interest on behalf of their locality or township. To register, customers are required to visit the Jio GigaFiber website and book a High-Speed Internet Connection for their Township or society. The online registration for JioFiber connection requires you to first pick the location for which you want the JioFiber broadband connection. Website will also ask you to input your address, email, name and mobile number and a One Time Password (OTP) will be sent which will have to be entered for verification. Once the verification is done, the website will display a message stating that the company will get in touch for any additional updates.

Jio Fiber has a lot of interest among consumers. The company is also trying to disrupt the fixed-line broadband market the way it did with the 4G market. Reliance Jio will offer one of the cheapest broadband plans starting from Rs 700 per month and boast of a minimum 100 Mbps speeds and going up to 1Gbps for Rs 10,000.

Edited By: Udit Verma

