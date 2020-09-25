Jio gets 45 lakh new subscribers in June; Vi loses 48 lakh users: TRAI data

Vodafone Idea Ltd, rebranded as Vi now, continued its losing streak for the eighth consecutive month in June and lost over 48 lakh subscribers, the latest TRAI data suggests.

State-owned BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd) lost 17 lakh subscribers and Sunil Mittal-led telecom operator Bharti Airtel narrowed the gap with 11 lakh subscribers' loss.

Reliance Jio, on the other hand, gained 45 lakh new users in the month.

While BSNL was the only telco to lose wireline customers in June, Jio, Airtel and Vi gained with 2.23 lakh, 25,256, and 6,854 new connections, respectively. A total of 1,79,514 wireline customers left BSNL in June.

As per the TRAI data, Reliance Jio remains India's biggest telco in terms of market share at 34.8 per cent, followed by Airtel at 27.8 per cent and Vi at 26.8 per cent.

The fixed line subscriber base rose by 40,000 new connections to 19.8 million.

The broadband category saw BSNL topping the chart with 7.9 million subscribers. Airtel's broadband base accounts for 2.5 million subscribers, ACT 1.7 million and Jio 1.1 million.

Upping the tariff game, Reliance Jio last week added a new prepaid plan to its list of offers. The new Jio recharge plan costs Rs 598 that offers a one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar app worth Rs 399. The new plan is an addition to all the IPL specific plans launched by Jio.

