'Recharge now, pay later': Reliance Jio unveils emergency data loan facility; here's how to use it

Reliance Jio has launched an 'emergency data loan' facility for its users. Through this facility, users who have run out of data and cannot recharge immediately can get access to instant data and pay for it later, similar to taking a loan from a bank. Reliance Jio's 'emergency data loan' facility offers a simple solution to users in need of more data. It ensures Jio users continue to experience seamless high-speed data.

What is Reliance Jio's 'emergency data loan' facility?

As the name suggests, the 'emergency data loan' facility gives the users the option of recharging at the moment and then paying for it later. Jio users can "recharge now and pay later"

The facility is for Jio users who run out of their daily high-speed mobile data quota but still need more data. If Jio users are unable to recharge immediately, they can avail the 'emergency data loan' facility to get instant access to data which they can pay for later.

Under the 'emergency data loan' facility, Reliance Jio will allow its prepaid users to borrow up to 5 emergency data loan packs of 1GB high-speed data each. The 1GB data pack costs Rs 11.

How to use 'emergency data loan' facility?

Users who have run out of data can follow these steps to avail the 'emergency data loan' facility:

Open the MyJio App and go to the 'menu' section, placed on the top left of the page Then select 'Emergency Data Loan' which is listed under the 'Mobile Services' option Click on the 'Proceed' button on the emergency data loan option Select the 'get emergency data' option Click on the 'activate now' button to get the emergency loan benefit Once you click the activate button, the pack will get activated automatically

Subscribers can also pay their loan money on the same page of the MyJio app.

