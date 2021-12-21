Reliance Jio adds 17 lakh, Bharti Airtel loses over 4 lakh users in Oct: TRAI

Reliance Jio added 17, 61,137 wireless subscribers whereas Bharti Airtel lost 4, 89,709 users in October this year, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). As per the TRAI data, top 5 wireless service providers are Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (426.60 million); Bharti Airtel (204.73 million); Vodafone Idea (122.47 million); BSNL (19.85 million); and Tikona Infinet Ltd (0.30 million).

Reliance Jio’s subscriber addition in October is an improvement when compared to September as the telco lost 1.9 crore subscribers in September. Bharti Airtel’s loss of subscribers is a downside as the telecom major had gained over 27.4 lakh users in September.

On the other hand, top 5 wired broadband service providers are BSNL (4.72 million); Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (4.16 million); Bharti Airtel (3.98 million); Atria Convergence (1.97 million); and Hathway Cable and Datacom (1.07 million). Reliance Jio has the lion’s share of India’s broadband market (wired and wireless) as of October 31, followed by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL and Atria Convergence. Other players comprise 1.31 percent of the entire market.

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

The top 5 service providers comprise 98.69 percent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of October. These service providers are Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (430.75 million); Bharti Airtel (208.71 million); Vodafone Idea (22.47 million); BSNL (24.57 million); and Atria Convergence (1.97 million).

Meanwhile, the Visitor Location Register (VLR) shows that 97.78 percent users are active for Bharti Airtel, 87.10 percent for Vodafone Idea and 84.03 percent for Reliance Jio. Visitor Location Register (VLR) is a temporary database of the subscribers who have roamed into the particular area, which it serves, as per TRAI.

