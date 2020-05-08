Reliance Jio launches Rs 2,399 annual data plan for 'work from home' users; check out details

Reliance Jio has launched new 'work from home' prepaid data plans to meet higher demand of data from subscribers. The latest plans offer 33 per cent more value over competition's annual Rs 2,399 plan, Jio said in a statement. Rs 2,399 plan offers 2 GB of high speed internet data per day for validity of 365 days. It is an addition to the Rs 2,121 plan with validity of 336 days.

On the other hand, Rs 2,121 plan offers 1.5 GB data per day with unlimited voice calls and SMSes. The plan comes with 365-day validity. Compared with the rivals, Bharti Airtel charges Rs 2,398 for 1.5GB data for a validity of 365 days. Vodafone offers 1.5 GB data per day with 365-day validity for Rs 2,399.

Jio has also announced new add-on data packs under work from home theme. Rs 151 add-on work from home pack offers 30 GB data with no daily limits on usage. While the Rs 201 add-on pack offers 40 GB of internet data, Rs 251 pack offers 50 GB of internet data with no daily limits on usage. These add on plans have no daily caps and will expire alongside the main plan, not earlier.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Reliance Industries and Jio Platforms announced that Vista Equity Partners will invest Rs 11,367 crore into it at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. This investment will translate into a 2.32 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis, making Vista the largest investor in Jio Platforms behind Reliance Industries and Facebook.

