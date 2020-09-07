Vodafone Idea to unveil new brand identity today

Vodafone Idea is relaunching its brand with a completely new identity and communication around it. The telco is also likely to unveil its new logo and signage that will be put up at several of its service centres and stores once the announcement is made, media reports suggest, adding that the company may launch a new advertising campaign as well.

In the new logo of Vodafone Idea, the inverted 'I" of Idea has been unified with the 'V' of Vodafone, where the red colour of the company's previous logo has been retained.

The entire leadership of the telco, which was born out of the merger of Idea Cellular and Vodafone India in August 2018, is expected to unveil the renewed brand positioning, reason being the tough business scenario it is currently facing in India where parent Vodafone Group has disinclined to commit any additional funds.

The reason for the launch of the new brand is to convey premium quality of calls and top tier service around it, reports suggest.

With this, the telco aims to draw a new set of subscribers while promising them assured quality under the new brand and stop further user erosion.

Last Friday, Vodafone Idea announced that it is considering raising funds of up to Rs 25,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt instruments in tranches to meet its payment obligations towards Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, and invest in its network operations.