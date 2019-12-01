Are you a Vodafone-Idea customer? Get ready to pay more for mobile call, data services from December 3

Vodafone Idea new plans: Telecom service provider Vodafone-Idea announced on Sunday that it will raise the mobile calls and data charges by around 20% across its pre-paid services from December 3. The announcement comes following the Supreme Court (SC) order on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) payout.

"Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), India's leading telecom service provider, today announced new tariffs/plans for its prepaid products and services. New plans will be available across India starting 00:00 hours of 3 December 2019," the company said in a statement.

The company has come up with new plans for pre-paid services with 2 days, 28 days, 84 days, 365 days validity

Vodafone-Idea's losses ballooned to Rs 50,921.90 crore during the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, impacted by SC's order on the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

Also Read: 3 reasons why Vodafone Idea will file for bankruptcy; 3 reasons why it should be kept alive

The combo plan of Rs 49 offers Rs 38 talktime, 100 MB data, 2.5p/sec tariff and 28 days validity. The Rs 79 plan gives Rs 64 talktime, 200 MB data, 1p/sec tariff and 28 days validity.

The unlimited packs of 28 days validity have- ?149 Plan with Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB data, 300 SMS, 28 days validity, In ?249 Plan -- Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/ day, 28 days validity.

The ?299 Plan has unlimited Voice (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, 28 days validity and ?399 Plan, there is unlimited voice (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 3 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/ day, 28 days validity.

In Unlimited packs of 84 days validity, for Plans ?379 there is Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3,000 mins for off-net calls), 6 GB data, 1,000 SMS, 84 days validity, in Plan ?599, Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls ), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, 84 days validity, In ?699 plan there is Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3,000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, 84 days validity).

For One year validity, unlimited annual plan, ?1,499 plan of Unlimited Voice (FUP of 12,000 mins for off-net calls), 24 GB data, 3,600 SMS, 365 days validity and then there is ?2,399 plan -- Unlimited Voice (FUP of 12,000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, 365 days validity.

Also Read: AGR effect: Vodafone Idea Q2 loss balloons to Rs 50,921 crore

Under unlimited Satchet, there is ?19 Unlimited On-net Voice, 150 MB data, 100 SMS, two days validity.

On first recharges, the Plans are of ?97 with ?45 Talktime, 100 MB data, 1p/sec tariff, 28 days validity, Plan 197 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB data, 300 SMS, 28 days validity ?297 plan on Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, 28 days validity and ?647 plan for Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, 84 days validity.

Vodafone-Idea will make the new plans available across India beginning 00:00 hours of December 3, 2019.

Also Read: Do Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel have the money to deal with Rs 1.36 lakh crore AGR blow?

(With inputs from agencies.)