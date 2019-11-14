AGR effect: Vodafone Idea Q2 loss balloons to Rs 50,921 crore

Vodafone Idea, India's leading telecom operator, on Thursday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 50,921.90 crore during the second quarter ended September 30, 2019 from net loss of Rs 4,973.80 crore in the same quarter last year and Rs 4,873.90 crore in the June quarter.

Vodafone Idea's gross revenue increased to Rs 10,844 crore as against Rs 7,663.60 crore in the same quarter last year.

The consolidated financial result for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, are not comparable with other quarters as the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular was completed on August 31, 2018.