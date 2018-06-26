Vodafone postpaid plans offer free Amazon Prime membership for 1 year

The telecom landscape in the country has witnessed a huge disruption ever since Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio made its entry in the sector. Taking this competition a little further, telecom operators have begun offering over-the-top (OTT) content to their subscribers. After Reliance Jio's Jio TV, Vodafone is the latest telco to offer free 1-year Amazon Prime subscription to its RED postpaid customers. Vodafone is also offering free 2-month subscription of Netflix on Rs 1299 per month postpaid plan.

Vodafone Red offers Amazon Prime subscription for all postpaid plans starting Rs 399. To get free Amazon membership, you will be asked to download Vodafone Play app and then log-in to create an Amazon account. The Rs 399 plan, cheapest among the Vodafone postpaid plans, offers 40 GB of data per month. On the onter hand, Rs 499 plan offers 75 GB data along with unlimited calls (local/STD) and free national roaming.

If you shell out Rs 1,999 (excluding taxes) per month on your Vodafone Red postpaid plan, then you will get free three-month Netflix subscription after changing your existing plan to the new one. For those spending Rs 2,999 per month, will be eligible for a free Netflix membership for 1 year. The plan also offers 300 GB monthly data and 200 ISD minutes.

Upon getting the Amazon Prime membership, which otherwise costs Rs 1,000 for a year, customers will be able to access movies, TV shows and shopping benefits enjoyed by Amazon Prime members. Some of these postpaid plans offer a bouquet of free services such as Vodafone Play worth Rs 499 for 12 months, device protection worth Rs 3,000 for free and coupons every month.