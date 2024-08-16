Cabinet meeting: 3 metro projects, 2 new airports facilities approved in Bihar, Bengal

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said the Union Cabinet has approved three metro projects and two new airport facilities also approved. The Cabinet approved two Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase-3 corridors, with a total project completion cost estimated at Rs 15,611 crore. The airport projects approved are at Bagdogra in West Bengal, Bihta in Bihar, which will come up at a cost of Rs 2,962 crore.

The approval for the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project, with a total cost of Rs 12,200 crore, has been granted. This crucial project is designed to establish connectivity between key areas such as Naupada, Wagle Estate, Dongripada, Hiranandani Estate, Kolshet, Saket, and others, as stated by the government.

Furthermore, the Cabinet has also given the green light for the extension of the Pune Metro Phase-1 project towards the south, expanding from Swargate to Katraj, covering a distance of 5.46 km. The projected completion cost for this phase is Rs 2,954.53 crore, with plans to be operational by 2029.

"Cabinet today approved 3 metro projects. 2 new airports facilities also approved. 2 corridors of Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase-3 approved. Corridor-1 from JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura along Outer Ring Road West for a length of 32.15 Km with 21 stations and Corridor-2 from Hosahalli to Kadabagere along Magadi Road for a length of 12.50 Km with 9 stations...," Vaishnaw said.

In terms of airport projects, the new civil enclave at Bagdogra Airport is set to cost an estimated Rs 1,549 crore. This cost will cover the construction of an apron with the capacity to accommodate 10 parking bays suitable for A-321 type aircraft.

The enclave at Bihar's Bihta is projected to cost around Rs 1,413 crore. This budget encompasses the development of an apron capable of hosting 10 parking bays suitable for A-321, B-737-800, and A-320 type aircraft, as specified by the government.

