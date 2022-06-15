India Inc increasingly need gig workers, looks at Tier-2,3 cities: Report

While the global pandemic has sparked a wave of digitalisation across countries, Indian businesses have been increasingly on the lookout for gig workers.

The Taskmo Gig Index (TGI), which evaluates the demand and supply for gig work throughout India, was released today by the gig talent discovery platform. According to the findings of the index, the post-pandemic job market in India continues to see exponential growth in the hiring of gig workers.

While marketing and sales roles saw the most demand in the Indian gig market, with nearly a triple-digit increase in the number of appointments, other roles related to business development, field sales, last-mile deliveries, digital promotion, brand promotion, and micro-influencers have also been widely offered by companies, in the hopes of achieving their annual targets. Consequently, it was observed, that while demand for profiles like Business Development Executives increased by as much as 500 per cent on the gig market, the demand for Field Sales Executives (374 per cent), Digital Promoters (200 per cent), Brand Promoters (75 per cent), and Micro-influencers (50 per cent) soared as well.

President of Workforce Management at Quess Corp limited, Lohit Bhatia states the reason behind the rise by saying, “With the adoption of WFH and flexible models of working, there has been a vast expansion in the kind of jobs made available to workers and companies. One such model is the gig, which is today widely adopted by organisations across India.”

According to the index's findings, there were roughly 60,000 active gig workers registered on the platform in May, representing a 15.38 per cent increase in the workforce entering the gig economy compared to the previous month. In comparison with the past five months, this represented a 50 per cent increase in the number of active gig workers on the platform. In terms of the number of gig opportunities, the platform recorded the allocation of around 10,000 jobs on a daily basis and around 3,00,000 tasks on a monthly basis over the course of five months.

In what was another promising discovery, the index found that top recruiters have established their roots throughout Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, including cities like Pondicherry, Mirzapur, Patna, Jabalpur, and Kanpur, which were scooping up a good number of gig jobs. Metro cities, on the other hand, and quite expectedly, continued to witness a constant surge in the number of gig workers.

Prashant Janadri, co-founder of Taskmo, commenting on the rising demand for gig jobs, said, “Gig is the newest trend in the employment market and today we see its expansion across each and every industry in the country. Over the last two years, rapid tech advancements followed by the introduction of flexible work models have created an evolution in the gig economy at large. Now we see every other company promoting gigification of traditional job roles. Furthermore, we have seen that emerging segments in gig are largely dominated by Millennials and Gen Z today.”

The expanding gig economy has made significant contributions to the Indian economy in terms of both productivity as well as employment. Even amidst concerns about start-up layoffs, financing crises, and company shutdowns due to COVID restrictions, a surge in demand for gig workers was witnessed across segments like quick-commerce, healthtech, fintech and e-commerce sectors. Due to a rising number of established businesses ramping up their hiring across major cities, quick-commerce led the most demand for gig workers in the country, with nearly a 300 per cent increase in employment, followed by others.

If COVID restrictions weren't enough, the country's Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities have always found it more difficult to participate in and contribute to the country's economy than Tier-1 cities. When it comes to the gig economy, however, there were some positive indications in the form of Tier-2 cities showing a substantial increase in employment, almost similar to that of Tier-1 cities. While demand for gig labour in Tier 1 cities increased by 33 per cent month-over-month, demand in Tier 2 cities like Indore (pegged at 59 per cent), Bhopal (at 22.4 per cent), and Pune (at 20 per cent) were practically on par with the metros.

The index also found that companies are rapidly expanding their geographical presence outside metros by building up subsidiary offices in smaller towns, resulting in increased demand for gigs in Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions. Recruiters are going above and beyond to recruit workers from smaller cities by using a tech-driven strategy that includes multilingual support, job tracking and monitoring solutions as well as ease of payments.

In what was another truly interesting discovery, the index found that Millennials and Gen Z’s made up roughly 48% of the gig workforce in the present day, indicating that India's youth are fast gravitating toward freelancing and gig employment. The gig economy appeared to be dominated by individuals between the ages of 19 and 25, followed by those belonging to 26 to 40 years of age with a 32% share and just 20% by those between the ages of 41 and 60.

Furthermore, with around 28 per cent of the pie taken by women, it is also inarguable that the gig economy proves to be a flexible style of employment for India's working women, who are now free to choose their occupations according to their area of interest, residence, availability, and experience.

As the pandemic-grappled globe returns to normalcy in the coming future, the digital culture it brought with it will be inarguably left behind. In the midst of that and a growing domestic economy, it can only be expected that the gig industry is to see tremendous growth in the future, and with it bring a vast number of opportunities for job-seekers in the country.

