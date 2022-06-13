PayU updates its health insurance policy to foster inclusivity for LGBTQ employees

Dutch payment services provider PayU has announced a series of policies and initiatives aimed at fostering workplace inclusiveness for its LGBTQ employees in honour of Pride Month.

PayU stated in a press statement that it has a zero-tolerance policy for any sort of harassment directed at its workers and that its internal operations are gender-neutral and inclusive of non-binary identities, ensuring that everyone has equal and open access to opportunities and resources.

To start with, the company upgraded its insurance policy for same-sex partners, now including hormone therapy and gender affirmation surgery. The company stated that it is supportive of every employee’s personal choices and individual preferences, in light of which it worked to expand its insurance cover for LQBTQ employees.

PayU also revised its Equal Opportunity Employer Policy, which examines internal procedures to guarantee LGBTQ inclusivity and that members of the community are treated equally under all policies. In order to ensure that all benefits for same-sex couples and live-in partners in the organisation are expanded while maintaining strict confidentiality, the firm will equip its Employee Assistance Program to allow discussions on the aforesaid topics.

The company has also established a Global Diversity & Inclusion Council, which is led by Laurent le Moal, the global CEO, and includes leaders from many important companies across regions. Every nation shall have its own allocated ‘Country Champion’ to drive local D&I Chapters, which helps PayU match its activities to local & regional nuances & employee requirements in order to be relevant in all of the varied markets & areas it works in. Meghna Pal was recently appointed as the company's Global D&I officer, with the goal of implementing the D&I strategy and increasing investment in this ever-evolving journey to raise awareness and support for LGBTQ members.

PayU also said in a statement that it would shortly start the Pride ERG, which will be led by passionate & self-volunteered allies. The company will also be hosting LGBTQIA inclusion advocate Parmesh Shahani to help employees understand how they can be more active and vocal allies.

The Chief People Officer at PayU, Priya Cherian, while commenting on the initiative, said, “Diversity & Inclusion for PayU is in recognising the uniqueness of one in many and thriving on the strength of many in one – it is for everyone. At the heart of PayU are PayUneers. And at the core of being a PayUneer is being able to be “U” at the workplace. Building a workplace where everyone is respected, has access to all opportunities & the processes that are equitable to all, irrespective of their orientation and personal choices, is what we are striving for. Essentially, we are not just welcoming & encouraging everyone to be their unique self but celebrating their uniqueness at PayU.”

