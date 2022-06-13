SpiceJet acquires certifications for cargo delivery to EU and the United Kingdom

Indian budget carrier SpiceJet announced today that it has acquired two essential certifications that would allow the company to move mail and cargo of other airlines through SpiceJet effortlessly.

The two certifications -- called the Regulated Agent Third country (RA3), and the Air Cargo or Mail Carrier operating into the Union from a Third Country Airport certifications ( ACC3) -- will now allow SpiceJet to transport mail and cargo of other airlines for transporting to or via the European Union and the United Kingdom. SpiceJet previously only handled cargo and mail of SpiceJet.

The certifications also confirm that SpiceJet meets the necessary security requirements for the screening of air cargo and mail entering the European Union and the United Kingdom that comes under their Supply chain initiative.

The airline has also confirmed that it has cleared the cargo security audit and on-site verification to check whether everything matches the standards maintained in the EU and the United Kingdom.

ACC3 and RA3 are the supply chain security initiatives the European Union has created to secure and ensure easier regulation of inbound air cargo and mail coming in from other countries.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “These certifications are an attestation of our commitment to aviation safety and adherence to the highest and most stringent security standards in our operations. The new certifications will help SpiceJet gain new business opportunities from international airlines, freight forwarders, cargo agents, and international couriers as it allows us to seamlessly carry cargo both to and via the European Union and the United Kingdom.”

SpiceJet’s operations are at airports in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad and Kochi.

Operations at these places have been ACC3 certified for both EU and the UK. Kolkata was one of the most recent places to be approved for EU operations and is expected to receive certification for UK operations soon, as per the company.

SpiceJet operations at Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Kochi airports are RA3 certified for both EU and the UK, while the airport in Goa is RA3 certified for EU and will soon receive its certification for the UK.