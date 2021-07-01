Toyconomy: Educational toymaker PlayShifu to double manufacturing capacity to 20,000 units per month

The fun, knowledge-building toy company for children, PlayShifu is ramping up its manufacturing in India. Currently offering two product lines in India, PlayShifu is planning to double its manufacturing capacity in the country -- from the current 10,000 units per month to 20,000 units per month.



The manufacturing expansion plans are followed by the $17 million series B funding PlayShifu raised earlier this year. Besides meeting local demand, PlayShifu's India manufacturing unit is already exporting to international markets, including the US, UK, Canada, Japan and certain regions in the EU. With this ramp-up in manufacturing, the brand aims to contribute to the 'Toyconomy' of the nation, which is in line with the push from the Modi government.



"We take pride in being an Indian early learning toy brand that not only manufactures in India but is winning hearts across 35+ international markets and growing. To take the initiative further and to contribute to the government push for Toyconomy in the nation, we are planning to scale up the manufacturing of our existing product lines in India. Adding to it, we are also planning to introduce Tacto into the Indian market later this year," says Dinesh Advani - Co-founder, PlayShifu.

The Orboot globes were introduced in the Indian market in 2017, and have since been manufactured here in India and exported to meet international demand. The toy, when used with the compatible app using AR, superimposes countries and popular cities, with a graphical representation of the regions along with visuals depicting cultures, monuments, animals, weather, and more.



There is also a dinosaur version of the globe where dinosaurs come alive in 3D, on scanning the globe with the app. It includes games with 500+ incredible facts about interacting with the walking-talking dinosaurs. Plugo, on the other hand, is a Wiz Pack with a math kit, words kit, building blocks kit, and a gamepad. Users will have to download the Plugo app onto their devices to enable the virtual play.



Offering play experiences specially designed for kids aged between 4 to 12 years, the educational toys are developed in-house with the help of PlayShifu's homegrown team that owns every part of the process; from designing to development and prototyping. The brand is also planning to introduce its new product line, Tacto, into the Indian market. The manufacturing of the Tacto game sets in India is expected to start within the next quarter.

