Amazon makes fresh job cuts across several teams in US, UK, India

Amazon announced another round of job cuts affecting employees in the US, India and the UK as part of its ongoing corporate restructuring. The company confirmed that a small number of roles, mainly within its Stores business that manages its core e-commerce operations, have been eliminated.
The job reductions came as Amazon's Great Indian Festival shopping event began on Tuesday. Employees shared on internal Slack channels that they received emails notifying them of their job losses. The affected roles span customer service, marketplace support and engineering departments, with staff in India and the UK among those impacted, said a report in Business Insider.