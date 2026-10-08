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Amazon makes fresh job cuts across several teams in US, UK, India

Amazon makes fresh job cuts across several teams in US, UK, India

This latest cut follows a larger reduction of about 30,000 jobs that started late last year and continued into January as part of cost-cutting and organisational streamlining efforts.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 9:28 AM IST
Amazon makes fresh job cuts across several teams in US, UK, IndiaAmazon makes fresh job cuts across teams

Amazon announced another round of job cuts affecting employees in the US, India and the UK as part of its ongoing corporate restructuring. The company confirmed that a small number of roles, mainly within its Stores business that manages its core e-commerce operations, have been eliminated.

The job reductions came as Amazon's Great Indian Festival shopping event began on Tuesday. Employees shared on internal Slack channels that they received emails notifying them of their job losses. The affected roles span customer service, marketplace support and engineering departments, with staff in India and the UK among those impacted, said a report in Business Insider.

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Amazon stated that it made these changes to better align its Stores business with current priorities. The company acknowledged the difficulty of the decision and assured support for employees during the transition. This latest cut follows a larger reduction of about 30,000 jobs that started late last year and continued into January as part of cost-cutting and organisational streamlining efforts.

Despite the layoffs, Amazon is preparing for significant investment in artificial intelligence, with plans to spend a record $220 billion on data centres, chips and related infrastructure. Founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos explained that the earlier layoffs were necessary due to increased hiring during the pandemic when online shopping demand surged.

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Employees have faced uncertainty over potential further cuts, with internal discussions covering severance packages, medical leave, access to internal job postings and opportunities to secure other roles within Amazon. The company has also reached out to some former employees from previous layoffs about openings in AWS and its AI divisions.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 8:10 AM IST
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