Amazon makes fresh job cuts across several teams in US, UK, India

MUST READ | Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top 5 affordable AI laptops to consider, with sale prices starting at ₹56,490

Amazon stated that it made these changes to better align its Stores business with current priorities. The company acknowledged the difficulty of the decision and assured support for employees during the transition. This latest cut follows a larger reduction of about 30,000 jobs that started late last year and continued into January as part of cost-cutting and organisational streamlining efforts.

Despite the layoffs, Amazon is preparing for significant investment in artificial intelligence, with plans to spend a record $220 billion on data centres, chips and related infrastructure. Founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos explained that the earlier layoffs were necessary due to increased hiring during the pandemic when online shopping demand surged.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Amazon’s layoff plan takes a U-turn: Former employees are being recruited again

Employees have faced uncertainty over potential further cuts, with internal discussions covering severance packages, medical leave, access to internal job postings and opportunities to secure other roles within Amazon. The company has also reached out to some former employees from previous layoffs about openings in AWS and its AI divisions.