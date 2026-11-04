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Groww, Nuvama Wealth, Prestige Estates: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss

Groww, Nuvama Wealth, Prestige Estates: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss

GROWW191.52(0.21%)

An analyst from Axis Direct said that Nuvama has confirmed the breakout above the past five months' 'down-sloping trendline' at the Rs 1,842 level on a closing basis.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 9:06 AM IST
Groww, Nuvama Wealth, Prestige Estates: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop lossGroww has decisively surpassed the seven-month 'down-sloping channel' breakout at Rs 201, accompanied by huge volumes indicating increased participation, said analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices managed to post big sharp gains on Tuesday as the crude oil prices declined and FIIs turned buyers of domestic equities amid easing geopolitical pressures and strong quarterly earnings. The BSE Sensex zoomed 1,225.07 points, or 1.62 per cent, to end at 76,917.85, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 370.05 points, or 1.58 per cent, to settle at 23,810.85 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks including Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd and Prestige Estate Projects Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what  Vaishnavi Jagtap, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Axis Direct has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:


Billionbrains Garage Ventures | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,985-2,020 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,785
With the current close, Groww has decisively surpassed the seven-month 'down-sloping channel' breakout at Rs 201, accompanied by huge volumes indicating increased participation. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, which confirms bullish sentiment. The daily Bollinger Band buy signal confirms this increased participation. The daily and weekly  Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames.  Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 220-230, and its downside support zone is the 200-195  level.

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Nuvama Wealth Management | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,985-2,020 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,785
With the current close, Nuvama has confirmed the breakout above the past five months' 'down-sloping trendline' at the Rs 1,842 level on a closing basis. This recent buying momentum was observed around the multi-month support zone of 1,650-1,600, which remains a crucial support zone. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, confirming bullish sentiment. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,985-2,020, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,800-1,770 level.


Prestige Estate Projects | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,600-1,650 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,495
Since the past couple of months, Prestige Estate Projects Ltd has been consolidating within Rs 1,515-1,380 levels. However, with the current close, it has decisively surpassed this consolidation upper range (Rs 1,510-1,515) along with huge volumes. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, and 200-day SMAs, confirming bullish sentiment. The daily Bollinger Band buy signal confirms this increased participation. The daily and weekly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,600-1,650, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,510-1,480 level.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 9:06 AM IST
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