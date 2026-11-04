Groww, Nuvama Wealth, Prestige Estates: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss



Billionbrains Garage Ventures | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,985-2,020 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,785

With the current close, Groww has decisively surpassed the seven-month 'down-sloping channel' breakout at Rs 201, accompanied by huge volumes indicating increased participation. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, which confirms bullish sentiment. The daily Bollinger Band buy signal confirms this increased participation. The daily and weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 220-230, and its downside support zone is the 200-195 level.

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Nuvama Wealth Management | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,985-2,020 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,785

With the current close, Nuvama has confirmed the breakout above the past five months' 'down-sloping trendline' at the Rs 1,842 level on a closing basis. This recent buying momentum was observed around the multi-month support zone of 1,650-1,600, which remains a crucial support zone. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, confirming bullish sentiment. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,985-2,020, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,800-1,770 level.



Prestige Estate Projects | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,600-1,650 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,495

Since the past couple of months, Prestige Estate Projects Ltd has been consolidating within Rs 1,515-1,380 levels. However, with the current close, it has decisively surpassed this consolidation upper range (Rs 1,510-1,515) along with huge volumes. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, and 200-day SMAs, confirming bullish sentiment. The daily Bollinger Band buy signal confirms this increased participation. The daily and weekly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,600-1,650, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,510-1,480 level.