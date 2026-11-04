Huge setback to Trump: Republicans lose Lindsey Graham's Senate seat, Democrats win by huge margin

MUST READ | US midterm elections: Democrats flip one of the four Senate seats they need to wrest control of the Congress

Annie Andrews becomes the first Democrat to win in 28 yrs

With this, Andrews is the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in South Carolina in 28 years, signalling broader rejection of Trump and his handling of the economy during the first two years of his term. Donald Trump's approval ratings hit record low over voter disenchantment over the Iran war, resultant high diesel prices and the surge in cost of living.

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Already a losing contest for Darline?

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After the death of Lindsey Graham, Trump backed the late Senator's sister Darline to fill his seat. He also encouraged her to run for a full 6-year term despite her low profile and political inexperience.

She won a special runoff election for the Republican nomination with his backing, while acknowledging during the primary that she's "not that informed on national security". During the campaign, Annie Andrews outraised Darline Graham by $22 million, as per Reuters. While Republican outside groups invested $27 million to hold the seat, Democratic groups pumped $24 million to flip it.

In a rally held last week by Trump, Darline told Republican supporters that her opponent is "batshit crazy". Responding to this, Annie Andrews asked Graham whether it is crazy "to want cheaper gas and groceries".

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(With agency inputs)