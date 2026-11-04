Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
us news
Huge setback to Trump: Republicans lose Lindsey Graham's Senate seat, Democrats win by huge margin

Huge setback to Trump: Republicans lose Lindsey Graham's Senate seat, Democrats win by huge margin

The late Senator was behind the bill threatening 100% tariffs on India over purchases of Russian oil and gas.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 9:13 AM IST
Huge setback to Trump: Republicans lose Lindsey Graham's Senate seat, Democrats win by huge marginUS midterm polls: Shocker for Trump as pediatrician wins over ex-Senator's sister

In a massive setback to US President Donald Trump, the Republicans have lost South Carolina, the Senate seat previously held by late Lindsey Graham. Seen as Trump's ally, the late Senator was behind the bill threatening 100% tariffs on India over purchases of Russian oil and gas.

Democratic Annie Andrews, a pediatrician, defeated the late Senator's sister and GOP Senator Darline Graham in the highly watched Senate race by a margin of over 71,000 votes. While Andrews garnered a vote percentage of 50.9%, Darline secured 47% votes, according to CBS News' live projections.

Advertisement

MUST READ | US midterm elections: Democrats flip one of the four Senate seats they need to wrest control of the Congress

Annie Andrews becomes the first Democrat to win in 28 yrs

With this, Andrews is the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in South Carolina in 28 years, signalling broader rejection of Trump and his handling of the economy during the first two years of his term. Donald Trump's approval ratings hit record low over voter disenchantment over the Iran war, resultant high diesel prices and the surge in cost of living.

ALSO READ | 'Won't be paying $4 billion a year to Israel': Donald Trump's big announcement on Election Day

Already a losing contest for Darline?

Advertisement

After the death of Lindsey Graham, Trump backed the late Senator's sister Darline to fill his seat. He also encouraged her to run for a full 6-year term despite her low profile and political inexperience.

She won a special runoff election for the Republican nomination with his backing, while acknowledging during the primary that she's "not that informed on national security". During the campaign, Annie Andrews outraised Darline Graham by $22 million, as per Reuters. While Republican outside groups invested $27 million to hold the seat, Democratic groups pumped $24 million to flip it.

In a rally held last week by Trump, Darline told Republican supporters that her opponent is "batshit crazy". Responding to this, Annie Andrews asked Graham whether it is crazy "to want cheaper gas and groceries".

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more