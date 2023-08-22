Festive hiring: 23% annual jump in hiring ahead of festive season, manufacturing sector saw 245% spike

Business services provider Quess Corp, in a report released today, indicated that there has been a substantial 23 per cent surge in staffing requirements from April to August 2023, compared to the same period last year, in anticipation of the festive season.

According to the report, this period witnessed the posting of 32,000 jobs, with sectors like BFSI, M&I, Retail, and Telecom intensifying their hiring efforts to meet the surge in demand during India's festive season.

Furthermore, the report highlights a growing demand for job roles such as production trainees, branch relationship executives, collection officers, business development executives, broadband sales executives, sales executives, warehouse associates, and customer relationship officers during this season.

Lohit Bhatia, President of Workforce Management at Quess Corp, commenting on the festive hiring trends, stated, "As India Inc. prepares for the festive season, it is encouraging to witness a positive trajectory in hiring demand. Despite challenges posed by inflation and profitability pressures, segments like Manufacturing, BFSI, and Retail have demonstrated remarkable growth. This period has seen the posting of 32,000 jobs, and we anticipate this trend to intensify monthly by at least 5,000 jobs as we approach peak festivities, particularly in industries directly impacted by consumers, such as e-commerce, logistics, and automobile."

The manufacturing industry has experienced an exceptional rise in hiring demands, driven by technological advancements and the need for specialized professionals. The report outlines a 245 per cent growth in demand for professionals in the Manufacturing & Industrial segment from April to August 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

In the BFSI industry, the report reveals a 27 per cent surge in workforce demand ahead of the festivities, followed by a 14 per cent increase in the Telecom sector.

The retail industry is embracing gig workers, evidenced by a 9 per cent rise in staff demand, signifying a shift from its previous dominance within the e-commerce ecosystem. The demand in Retail primarily peaks during retail shop's high hours, creating a significant demand for gig workers who play a pivotal role in managing and enhancing overall customer satisfaction, the report notes.

The report underscores the anticipation of further enhancement in hiring patterns as the festive season, including Diwali celebrations, approaches. Particularly, there is an expected rise in hiring within the e-commerce and auto sectors, driven by heightened consumer demand during this period. The e-commerce and logistics industry is projected to employ a substantial workforce of up to 300,000 individuals, positioning it as a leading employer. This encompassing number covers roles in warehouse and delivery operations, encompassing both the Gig and Staffing models, with a particular emphasis on gig-based positions for delivery services.

In terms of geographic distribution, metropolitan cities such as Noida, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad have witnessed the highest demand for new and emerging roles, consistent with trends from the previous year. Additionally, cities like Jamshedpur, Coimbatore, Ranchi, and Vijayawada also exhibit significant workforce requirements, as per the report.

