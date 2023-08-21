scorecardresearch
Business Today
Jobs
Hiring trend: 92% of recruiters expect fresh hiring over the next six months, says Naukri survey

Hiring trend: 92% of recruiters expect fresh hiring over the next six months, says Naukri survey

The report states nearly 47 per cent of the recruiters predicted new and replacement hiring, 26 per cent expected only new job creation, and 20 per cent said they would maintain their headcount in the coming six months.

SUMMARY
  • Recruiters are optimistic about hiring trends in the second half of 2023, with 92 per cent expecting either new or replacement or both forms of hiring to happen over the next six months
  • The report states nearly 47 per cent of the recruiters predicted new and replacement hiring in the next six months
  • Meanwhile, only 4 per cent of recruiters surveyed foresee layoffs/downsizing in the July to December period of 2023, as per the report

Naukri.com's recent survey on hiring trends has revealed an encouraging perspective among recruiters for the latter half of 2023. An impressive 92 per cent of surveyed recruiters anticipate upcoming hiring activities, encompassing new roles, replacements, or a combination of both.

The comprehensive report details the breakdown of expectations: 47 per cent of recruiters foresee a blend of new and replacement hirings, 26 per cent anticipate new job openings exclusively, while 20 per cent plan to maintain their current workforce composition over the next six months.

Remarkably, only a mere 4 per cent of respondents foresee potential redundancies or downsizing in the period spanning from July to December 2023.

The survey underscored the dominant sectors driving hiring intentions. Business Development, Marketing, and Operations roles emerge as frontrunners for recruitment during the upcoming half-year. Professionals with mid-level experience are predicted to remain in high demand, followed by entry-level candidates.

Attrition projections also feature prominently in the report. Approximately 70 per cent of recruiters expect attrition rates to remain below the 15 per cent threshold in the next six months. Interestingly, only a small fraction envisions higher attrition rates of 40 per cent or more. This indicates that employees intend to retain their current positions amidst the ongoing uncertainties in the job market.

High attrition rates are projected within domains such as Business Development, Marketing, Operations, and HR roles.

In terms of salary increments, the report provides insights: 42 per cent of recruiters indicate that their organisations offer less than a 10 per cent raise, while 31 per cent report increments falling in the 10 to 15 per cent range. Notably, a mere 6 per cent of recruiters cite increments exceeding 30 per cent in the current appraisal cycle.

The survey also delves into campus hiring plans. Around 36 per cent of recruiters plan to proceed with their existing campus hiring strategies, while 11 per cent anticipate a boost in campus hiring in the next six months. In contrast, 39 per cent of respondents foresee a temporary halt in campus recruitment.

Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri.com, reflecting on the survey's implications, said: "With 92 per cent of recruiters projecting increased hiring activities and a majority foreseeing a return to standard hiring practices, the survey underlines an optimistic outlook for white-collar hiring in the latter half of 2023."

Published on: Aug 21, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
