Flipkart to create over 1 lakh seasonal jobs ahead of festive season

Walmart-owned e-commerce major Flipkart announced on Monday that it would create over one lakh seasonal jobs across its supply chain to cater to customer demand during the upcoming festive season.

The company noted that these jobs would be across its supply chain, including fulfilment centres, sortation centres, and delivery hubs. Moreover, the roles would include that of delivery partners to aide the logistics,

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience, and ReCommerce, Flipkart Group, said, “The complexity and scale during TBBD (The Big Billion Days) requires us to scale up for capacity, storage, placement, sorting, packaging, human resources, training, delivery, and the entire supply chain, and this scale is always unprecedented.”

“This year, we are also creating over a lakh new job opportunities in our supply chain while also investing in skilling initiatives to deliver an elevated customer experience as we strengthen our footprint across the country,” he added.

The company noted that all hired personnel would undergo training in the supply chain process for their respective function and are trained to handle hand-held Devices, PoS machines, scanners, various mobile applications, and more.

The SVP explained, “As we continue to broaden our supply chain capabilities each year, we aim to not only enhance the prosperity of our partners but also to amplify their contributions in expanding our delivery spectrum of diverse products across remote corners of India.”

Apart from personnel, the e-commerce platform also plans on adding more than 19 lakh square feet of space across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, etc. This is expected to scale the company’s supply chain with last-mile distribution hubs and large-scale fulfilment centers, strengthening its reach in tier-III cities and beyond.

Badri highlighted that The Big Billion Days, which is a landmark event in the Flipkart annual calendar around the festive season, is about scale and experience.

“TBBD is about scale, innovating for India, and impacting the ecosystem. It allows millions of new customers to experience the goodness of e-commerce, many of them for the first time,” he explained.