Four in five professionals looking for a new job in 2023; preparing for an economic downturn: LinkedIn

Amid economic and employment uncertainties, professionals are increasingly looking forward to changing jobs, said LinkedIn in a report. According to the platform, 4 in 5 or 80 per cent professionals in the Indian workforce are considering changing jobs in 2023. This lookout comes even as hiring levels slowed down 23 per cent in December 2022 as compared to December 2021.

This sentiment is led by Gen Z, said the report, with 88 per cent of Gen Z professionals who are aged between 18-24, are considering switching jobs, as compared to 64 per cent of those aged 45-54.

Professionals are also investing in their skills and proactively seeking opportunities to progress. As much as three quarters or 78 per cent of the individuals surveyed said that if they were to leave their jobs, they would feel confident finding other roles to apply for.

Different reasons have contributed to this sentiment. As much as 35 per cent are driven by the need for financial security and rising costs of living pressures to look for jobs that offer more money. Around 33 per cent are motivated by the need for work-life balance. One in three or 32 per cent felt more confident in their abilities to find a better role.

According to LinkedIn’s Workforce Confidence Index, 2 in 5 or 43 per cent professionals in India feel prepared for an economic downturn. Nevertheless, they are also taking proactive measures to cushion themselves from the uncertainties.

More than half or 54 per cent of professionals are growing their network by staying in touch with the right people and attending business events. Nearly half or 47 per cent are proactively asking for feedback from peers and managers, while 44 per cent are learning new in-demand and transferable skills.

Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and Head of Editorial for LinkedIn India, said, “Despite tough economic conditions, the Indian workforce is relying on their own abilities to grow and push forward. Since the pandemic, it’s clear that professionals have built up a bank of resilience, and we’re seeing this in their response to tackle the year ahead. They are striving for the ideal role that offers the right wage, and allows for appreciable work-life balance and flexibility.”

LinkedIn’s ‘Jobs on the Rise’ has also shed light on the fastest-growing job titles over the past five years. Category Associate, Healthcare Recruiter, Customer Success Associate, User Experience Writer, Talent Acquisition Partner, Data Annotator, Closing Manager, Head of Growth, Business Development Representative, Actuarial Associate, Sales Development Representative, Acquisition Associate, Demand Generation Associate, Drone Pilot, and Sustainability Manager are top 15 fastest growing job titles in India for 2023.

Also read: Why employees are boldly declaring their layoffs on Twitter & LinkedIn

Also read: Unacademy fires 40 employees in subsidiary Relevel; to build LinkedIn competitor NextLevel