Goodbye, corporate ladder? The promotion playbook is changing

For generations, success at work followed a familiar path.

You joined as a trainee or executive, learnt the ropes, earned promotions, became a manager, led larger teams, climbed into leadership and, eventually, if everything went well, reached the corner office.

Climbing the corporate ladder was the accepted measure of career success. But as work itself changes, organisations are beginning to question whether moving into people management should remain the ultimate marker of success.

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Findings from Great Place To Work India's 2026 workplace studies—India's Best Companies To Work For 2026 and India's Great Mid-size Workplaces 2026 suggest organisations are entering an era where expertise increasingly rivals hierarchy.

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Since 2023, Gen Z's share of India's workforce has doubled from 13% to 26%, while individual contributors now make up more than half (50%) of employees across organisations.

Together, these shifts suggest India's workplaces are becoming younger, flatter and less managerial. Increasingly, organisations are rewarding expertise over hierarchy, prompting a fundamental rethink of career progression.

For leaders, the question is no longer just who will become the next manager, but whether careers should continue to be designed around managing people or around building mastery.

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The shift is not confined to a handful of sectors. Gen Z participation has risen by an average of 16% over the past four years across industries, including biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, healthcare, retail, BFSI, IT, manufacturing and professional services.

Generations redefine career success



As workplaces become more multigenerational, organisations are discovering that employees are no longer looking for the same things from work.

Nearly one in two CHROs admit they do not clearly understand what motivates different generations. That knowledge gap is emerging at a time when differing workplace expectations are becoming harder to ignore.

According to the latest Great Place To Work India study, workplace flexibility is now the biggest priority for Gen Z, cited by 81% of CHROs. Among Gen X and older generations, only 8% identify flexibility as the defining workplace expectation.

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Instead, experienced employees continue to prioritise stability and predictability. Nearly 79% of CHROs identify these as the biggest priorities for older workers, compared with just 5% who say the same about Gen Z.

Career progression has become another fault line.

More than half (53%) of CHROs say differing expectations around career growth are creating friction inside organisations.

Work has changed but careers haven't



More than 2 in 3 CHROs (67%) of CHROs believe fair and transparent career progression has become a must-have. Nearly 64% say respectful leadership is non-negotiable, while 58% identify meaningful work and workplace flexibility as expectations shared across generations.

The problem lies in execution.

Only 51% of organisations have differentiated learning and reskilling programmes for different generations or introduced varied career paths. Nearly 22% admit they still make no deliberate effort to tailor employee experience for different age groups.

Many companies still rely on career frameworks designed for an earlier workforce.

The expanding role of the modern manager

Ironically, as organisations become flatter, the role of managers is becoming even more critical.

Yet, organisational readiness remains limited.

Only 23% of CHROs say their organisations have formal training or clear guidelines to help managers lead multigenerational teams. Another 29% acknowledge the need but admit they have yet to act.

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Gen Z is changing workplaces beyond demographics



As younger employees make up a larger share of the workforce, companies report declining perceptions around three critical workplace measures: retention, work-life balance and sense of purpose.

Organisations with higher Gen Z representation tend to report weaker perceptions across these dimensions than companies with lower participation from younger employees.

Rather than signalling disengagement alone, the findings point to evolving expectations around flexibility, recognition, career growth and meaningful work.

For employers, attracting younger talent may no longer be the hardest part. Sustaining engagement is becoming the bigger challenge.

AI is changing careers as much as technology



As companies navigate these generational shifts, they are also trying to prepare for another transformation.

Artificial intelligence (AI).

Nearly 58% of CHROs say they are simultaneously managing AI adoption and changing workforce expectations.

The connection is evident in the findings. Around half of organisations with a strong understanding of generational differences and capability building for managers have a clear AI roadmap/direction (vs 29% in low-understanding groups).

The hidden consequence: an "effort recession"



Perhaps the clearest sign that organisations are struggling to adapt is what Great Place To Work India describes as an "effort recession."

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Nearly 63% of Indian organisations report a steady decline in employees to go above and beyond their basic job descriptions

The study, which draws on feedback from more than 5.7 million employees across over 20 industries, suggests the issue is not simply one of motivation. Rather, it reflects a widening disconnect between rapidly changing workforce expectations and organisational structures that have been slower to evolve.

Corporate leadership today is trying to navigate two transformations simultaneously, a younger workforce and an AI-driven workplace.

Trust may be the new competitive advantage



Amid these shifts, one factor consistently distinguishes high-performing organisations from the rest: trust.

Companies where employees express high confidence in leadership report a 47% increase in productivity, a 56% improvement in agility and a 34% increase in innovation.

Trust levels are also between 9% and 16% higher across generations. Importantly, organisations with high-trust leadership also report stronger perceptions of retention, work-life balance and sense of purpose, particularly among younger employees.

